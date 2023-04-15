Sabres 5, Blue Jackets 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeff Skinner had a goal and two assists, lifting the Buffalo Sabres to a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the season finale for both teams.
Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist, and Victor Olofsson, Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs also scored for Buffalo. Devon Levi stopped 29 shots for the Sabres, who were eliminated from playoff contention for the 12th straight season, the longest active postseason drought in the NHL.
Johnny Gaudreau and Tyler Angler scored for Columbus, which ended its season in 31st place and are guaranteed one of the top four picks in the NHL Draft. Jon Gillies stopped 24 shots before being replaced in this third period by Michael Hutchinson, who finished with seven saves.
Gaudreau put Columbus up 34 seconds into the first period, but much of the second period belonged to Buffalo, which got goals from Skinner, Olofsson and Tuch in a span of less than six minutes.
Angler pulled Columbus within one with his first NHL goal with 1:36 left in the second before Buffalo got third-period goals from Mittelstadt and Krebs.
Avalanche 4, Predators 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators to win the Central Division title.
Devon Toews also scored and had an assist and Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves for Colorado, which finished a point ahead of Dallas in the division. Mikko Rantanen had two assists.
Kiefer Sherwood scored twice, Luke Evangelista added one and Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves for the Predators.
With 1:42 remaining in the third, MacKinnon skated into the Nashville zone on the right side before snapping a wrist shot by Lankinen. His third goal was his 42nd of the season, setting a career high. The hat trick was his first of the season and fourth of his career.
The reigning Stanley Cup-winning Avalanche will begin their championship defense against Seattle in the first round of the playoffs. They will do so without captain Gabriel Landeskog, who announced Thursday that the knee injury that has sidelined him for the entire regular season will keep him out for the playoffs as well.
