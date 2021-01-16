Lightning 5, Blackhawks 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist each, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday night.
Yanni Gourde and Blake Coleman added a goal and an assist and Alex Killorn also scored as Tampa Bay completed a sweep in a season-opening two-game set against Chicago. The Lightning are 16-1-2 against the Blackhawks since the 2010-11 season.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 34 shots for Tampa Bay, which started the season with consecutive victories for the first time since 2016-17 and eighth time in franchise history.
Flyers 5, Penguins 2
PHILADELPHIA — Travis Konecny had a hat trick and the Philadelphia Flyers survived losing team MVP Sean Couturier to an injury in a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.
Ivan Provorov scored and Oskar Lindblom added an empty-netter for the Flyers.
The Flyers swept their rival in the two-game home set, but can only hope they won’t lose Couturier for extended time. Couturier became the first Flyers player in 33 years to win the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward. Couturier was plowed into the boards and may have hurt his left shoulder. He left after just two shifts and 45 seconds. He scored 22 goals last season and was voted team MVP.
Senators 5, Maple Leafs 3
OTTAWA, Ontario — Brady Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Matt Murray made 20 saves in his Ottawa debut and the Senators beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 in their first game in more than 10 months.
Thomas Chabot, Austin Watson, Derek Stepan and Chris Tierney also scored for Ottawa. Josh Norris, with his first NHL points, Drake Batherson and Nikita Zaitsev added two assists each in the opener of a two-day set in Ottawa.
Capitals 2, Sabres 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves in his NHL debut, Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 to sweep the season-opening series.
Jakub Vrana scored his second goal of the season for the Capitals, 6-4 winners over the Sabres on Thursday night. Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo, and Linus Ullmark stopped 19 shots.
Wilson gave Washington the lead for good midway through the third period.
Avalanche 8, Blues 0
DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals to reach 200 for his career, helping the Colorado Avalanche rebound from an opening-night loss with an 8-0 rout of the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Mikko Rantanen scored the 100th goal of his career and added an assist, and Nazem Kadri also had a goal and an assist.
Philipp Grubauer faced just 21 shots in his 12th career shutout and Cale Makar had three assists for Colorado, which went 5 for 7 on the power play.
The Avalanche entered the season with title expectations but had a lackluster effort in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday night. After a scoreless first period, their offense broke out in the second and third.
“There wasn’t much to like about the season opener. We had a good meeting the other day and we got to see how bad we were on Wednesday and we were motivated to come back and make a statement,” Landeskog said. “Power play was a big factor. Before we started scoring the goals we were playing well and playing hard.”
Landeskog got the first goal at 4:03 and his milestone tally 10 minutes later when he cashed in on a pass from Rantanen at 14:34 of the second. Just 2:10 before that, André Burakovsky, who also had an assist, scored for the second straight game.
Rantanen made it 4-0 late in the second with a shot from one knee that beat goalie Jordan Binnington for his 100th goal.
