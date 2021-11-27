Rangers 5, Bruins 2
BOSTON — Artemi Panarin scored the first of New York’s three third-period goals with 8:25 left and the Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Friday, giving Gerard Gallant the best start in his first 20 games as coach in team history.
Wild 7, Jets 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored and tied a career high with three assists to help the Minnesota Wild rout the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 on Friday.
Capitals 4, Panthers 3
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored two of his three goals over 56 seconds in the second period and Washington beat Florida.
Ovechkin has 18 goals, most through 21 games in a season by a player in at least his 17th season. He’s 19 goals from passing Jaromir Jagr for third on the career list following his 28th hat trick.
Hurricanes 6, Flyers 3
PHILADELPHIA — Sebastian Aho scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist and Carolina beat Philadelphia.
Sabres 4, Canadiens 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Tage Thompson scored twice, Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist, and Buffalo beat Montreal to snap a four-game skid.
Blackhawks 3, Blues 2, OT
CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored 1:27 into overtime and Chicago overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat St. Louis.
DeBrincat beat Jordan Binnington for his 12th goal with a one-timer from the left side of the crease after taking a cross-ice feed from Patrick Kane on a 2-on-1 break.
Predators 4, Devils 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi and Alexandre Carrier each scored and had an assist to lead Nashville over New Jersey.
Lightning 3, Kraken 0
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in his 200th victory and Tampa Bay beat Seattle for its sixth win in seven games.
Steven Stamkos, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ross Colton scored for Tampa Bay, which improved to 8-1-3 in November.
Blue Jackets 4, Canucks 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elvis Merzlikins stopped 39 shots, Gustav Nyquist scored short-handed and had an assist, and Columbus beat Vancouver.
Stars 3, Avalanche 1
DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski scored twice in 20 seconds in the opening 1:31 to reach 400 career goals, and two goaltenders combined to shut down the NHL’s highest-scoring team as Dallas beat Colorado.
Penguins 1, Islanders 0
NEW YORK — Tristan Jarry made 25 saves, Kasperi Kapanen scored in the second period and Pittsburgh kept depleted New York winless at its new arena.
Maple Leafs 4, Sharks 1
SAN JOSE — John Tavares and William Nylander each had a goal and assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1. Auston Matthews and Wayne Simmonds added goals, and backup goalie Joseph Woll stopped 34 shots.
Toronto won for the eighth time in nine games. The Maple Leafs are 11-2 in November and have outscored their past three opponents 13-3. Toronto moved into a tie with Florida for first place in the Atlantic Division.
The Sharks got a first-period goal from Nick Bonino, but their defense couldn’t hold up against constant pressure from the Leafs. James Reimer, who has provided a spark in the net recently for San Jose, was pulled in the second period in favor of Adin Hill.
