Sabres 3, Rangers 2, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeff Skinner scored at 1:50 of overtime and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Rangers.
J.J. Peterka and Jordan Greenway also scored for the Sabres, who recovered after giving up a 2-0 lead to improve to 3-0-1 in their last four games. Devon Levi made 32 saves in his NHL debut to help Buffalo pull five points behind Pittsburgh for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.
Kaapo Kakko and Adam Fox scored for New York, which has lost two straight but pulled three points behind second-place New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division. Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves.
Jets 6, Red Wings 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had a goal and an assist to lead Winnipeg.
Dylan DeMelo and Nikolaj Ehlers also had a goal and an assist, and Nino Niederreiter also scored as the Jets snapped a two-game skid. Mason Appleton and Vladislav Namestnikov each had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 23 saves.
David Perron and Joe Veleno scored 21 seconds apart midway through the third period for Detroit, and Magnus Hellberg had 23 saves. The Red Wings snapped a two-game win streak and lost for the sixth time in nine games.
Flames 5, Canucks 4, OT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Tyler Toffoli scored his second goal of the game 3:27 into overtime and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Vancouver Canucks.
Troy Stecher had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames, who faced deficits of 2-0, 3-2, and 4-3 before getting their first three-game win streak since Dec. 7. Mikael Backlund had two assists and Jacob Markstrom finished with 14 saves.
Calgary remained two points out of a playoff spot with five games left in the regular season.
Elias Pettersson, Conor Garland, Anthony Beauvillier and Aidan McDonough all scored for Vancouver, which lost its second straight in overtime to fall to 3-0-2 in its last five games. Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots.
Stars 5, Coyotes 2
TEMPE, Ariz. — Jason Robertson had a goal and three assists, with his goal breaking a tie with 22 seconds remaining in the second period in the Dallas Stars’ victory over the Arizona Coyotes.
Robertson has 42 goals, tied with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin for seventh in the NHL.
Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, which swept the four-game season series while outscoring the Coyotes 19-6. Benn scored his 32nd on a power play five minutes into the third period for a 4-2 lead, and Max Domi scored into an open net with 1:01 remaining.
Dallas (41-20-14) moved a point behind Minnesota and two points ahead of Colorado for the Central Division lead. The Stars play the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche in Denver on Saturday. Colorado has a game in hand on both.
Jake Oettinger had 15 saves for the Stars.
Jusso Valimaki and Connor Mackey scored for Arizona and Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves. The Coyotes have lost six straight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.