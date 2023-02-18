Blackhawks 4, Senators 3, OT
OTTAWA, Ontario — Andreas Athanasiou scored at 2:52 of overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.
The Blackhawks overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period, tying it with 3:05 left on Patrick Kane’s second goal of the game. The goal was Kane’s 1,217th point, giving him the third-most points among U.S.-born players.
“Give our team a lot of credit,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “We have guts and we played hard right until the end. (Our players) really pushed to tie that game up and I’m really glad they persevered and got the win.”
Sam Lafferty cut Ottawa’s lead to one with a short-handed goal with 9:11 left in the third.
Petr Mrazek made 28 saves to help Chicago snap a three-game losing streak.
Kane opened the scoring at 44 seconds of the first, and Shane Pinto tied it midway through the second. Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk scored early in the third to give Ottawa a 3-1 lead.
“We just made too many turnovers to finish off the game,” Tkachuk said.
Mads Sogaard stopped 28 shots for Ottawa.
Islanders 5, Penguins 4
NEW YORK — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaker late in the third period and Brock Nelson added two goals as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Friday night.
Anders Lee had two goals and an assist, Ilya Sorokin finished with 40 saves and the Islanders snapped a three-game skid that included two overtime losses. Mathew Barzal added two assists.
Rickard Rakell scored twice and Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist as the Penguins lost for the second time in three games. Casey DeSmith made 23 saves.
Kyle Palmieri bumped Penguins defender Brian Dumoulin off the puck and Nelson picked up the loose puck before feeding a darting Parise, who gave the Islanders a 5-4 edge at 17:17 of the third. With the win, the Islanders moved past the Washington Capitals in the wild-card standings and temporarily secure the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Islanders knotted the game at 4 when Nelson converted a one-time shot on the power play for his second of the game and 24th of the season at 5:01 of the third period. Bo Horvat won the offensive zone faceoff cleanly and Noah Dobson set up Nelson.
Nelson pulled the Islanders to within one goal at 14:25 of the second period and extended his point streak to a career-best 12 games. Mayfield’s long outlet pass sprung Nelson into the offensive zone and he completed a wraparound to cut the Penguins’ lead to 3-2.
Pittsburgh briefly reclaimed a two-goal edge at 18:57 of the second as Rakell scored his second of the game. Crosby corralled a loose puck near the top of the crease and set up Rakell for a simple one-time finish.
Wild 2, Stars 1, SO
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matt Boldy scored in the shootout and Filip Gustavsson turned back the tying attempt to help the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.
After the Stars Jason Robertson and the Wild’s Frederick Gaudreau traded shootout scores, Boldy beat Jake Oettinger with a backhand shot and Gustavsson stopped Wyatt Johnson’s attempt to seal the win.
Gustavsson also stopped Dallas’ Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin in the shootout to set up Boldy’s chance to score the go-ahead tally.
Minnesota went to overtime for the third time in four games. The Wild have not won in regulation in 12 games.
Johnson had a good look at an open net with just seconds left in overtime, but missed wide, sending the game to a shootout.
Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota in regulation. He snapped the scoreless struggle with his 20th goal of the season, scoring on the power play. Boldy found Zuccarello cutting to the net, and he beat Oettinger, giving the Wild the lead with 13:23 left in the third period.
Stars captain Jamie Benn scored the tying goal four minutes later. Benn took a pass from Johnson and fired at a tough angle past Gustavsson with 9:36 remaining. It was Benn’s third goal in the last four games and his 22nd of the season.
Oettinger, from Lakeville, Minnesota, made 31 stops in net before the shootout, including a big save on Boldy in overtime.
Gustavsson finished with 29 saves. One of his biggest stops came early in the third when he robbed Radek Faksa from close range. He also made a key save early in overtime after a Minnesota turnover led to a breakaway for Dallas.
Rangers 5, Oilers 4, SO
EDMONTON, Alberta — Alexis Lafreniere scored in the sixth round of a shootout and also connected in regulation to help the New York Rangers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.
Chris Kreider scored twice, Mika Zibanejad added a goal and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves for the Rangers. They are 14-2-2 in their last 18 and 33-14-8 overall.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Tyson Barrie, Derek Ryan and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton, and Jack Campbell stopped 34 shots. The Oilers have lost three straight to fall to 30-19-7. They have lost seven straight games that have gone to extra time.
The Oilers got off to a terrific start, taking a 3-0 lead 12:30 into the first period.
On the power play, Zach Hyman sent a shot off the post and Nugent-Hopkins deposited his 27th of the season off a mad scramble in front at 7:52.
With an assist on the play, Connor McDavid picked up his 100th point of the season in his 56th game. It’s the sixth time in his career that he has hit triple digits.
At the 12:11 mark, a big rebound came out to Barrie, who jumped into the play to score his eighth of the season. Nineteen seconds later, Ryan beat Shesterkin with a glove-side snipe for his 10th.
New York got one back just over a minute after on the power play as a crisp four-way passing play culminated in Kreider tapping one in past Campbell from the doorstep to extend his point streaks to seven games.
Draisailt made it 4-1 when he rifled home his 32nd of the season on a feed from McDavid.
The Rangers trimmed the deficit with a short-handed goal 6:26 into the second period when a Kreider pass attempt hit a skate and came back to him, and he scored his second of the game.
New York kept coming to start the third. Lafreniere snapped his ninth 1:36 into the frame after the puck was chipped in front to him.
The Rangers tied it on a two-man advantage with 6:50 remaining in the third as Zibanejad blasted his 30th from the slot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.