Senators 3, Rangers 2, OT
NEW YORK — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday night.
Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday night to win for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period.
Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov scored in regulation for the Rangers, who lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1). Igor Shesterkin finished with 34 saves in losing his third straight start.
With the score tied 1-all after two periods, the Rangers’ Vincent Trochek had a shot go off the crossbar during a power play about 5 minutes into the third.
Zibanejad then gave the Rangers the 2-1 lead at 6:03 with his 12th. After Chris Kreider’s attempt on the rebound of Braden Schneider’s shot hit Senators defenseman Artem Zub in the face, the puck bounded to Zibanejad, who put it in with Zub on the ice holding his face.
Ottawa had a goal disallowed for the second time in the game when Shesterkin sprawled to jam an attempt by Motte under his right skate against the post and then had his leg pushed into the net with the puck under it with 7:18 left. After a review, officials deemed the play was dead as Shesterkin held the puck under his skate long enough and the no-goal stood.
The Senators pulled Talbot for an extra skater with about 1:45 left, and tied it 2-2 when Tkachuk deflected a long shot by Thomas Chabot with 48.4 seconds left.
Predators 4, Islanders 1
NEW YORK — Kevin Lankinen made a career-high 48 saves and Nashvill beat New York for its seventh victory in nine games.
Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored and Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund added empty-net goals. The Predators have won nine straight games against the Islanders, the longest active streak against a single opponent. The Predators are 11-1-1 in their last 13 overall against the Islanders.
Mathew Barzal scored for New York midway through the third period.
The Predators were coming off 4-3 comeback win at New Jersey on Thursday night in which they scored with nine seconds left in the third period and won 33 seconds into overtime. Nashville is 7-1-1 in its last nine.
Blue Jackets 4, Jets 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Former Winnipeg forward Patrik Laine scored twice, Johnny Gaudreau had three assists and Columbus beat the Jets.
Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. He played his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021.
Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored to help Columbus snap a three-game skid.
Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves for the Blue Jackets.
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a power-play goal for the Jets.
