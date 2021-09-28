Blue Jackets 3, Penguins 0
PITTSBURGH — Jean-Francois Berube and Jet Greaves made 20 and eight saves respectively to help lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a shutout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Yegor Chinakhov opened the scoring 16:28 into the game and Adam Boqvist’s first of the preseason at 4:10 of the third extended the lead to 2-0. Emil Bemstrom’s wrist shot goal at 17:43 of the third ended the scoring.
Coyotes 2, Kings 1
In Glendale, Dylan Guenther scored the tiebreaking goal 9:21 into the third period, helping Arizona past Los Angeles.
Following a scoreless first, Sean Walker’s goal 8:53 into the second gave the Kings a 1-0 lead that held up until Loui Eriksson tied the game nearly six minutes later.
Cal Petersen and Matt Villalta each played half the game in net for the Kings. Petersen, who agreed to a three-year, $15 million extension last week, started and made 14 saves on 15 shots. Villalta finished with eight saves.
The Arizona tandem of Josef Korenar (18 saves) and Anson Thornton (16 saves) combined for 34 saves on 35 shots.
Canadiens 5, Maple Leafs 2
At Montreal, Josh Anderson score twice, Christian Dvorak netted his first goal for Montreal and assisted on three others, and Jonathan Drouin finished with two assists in a win over Toronto.
Michael Pezzetta also scored twice, including an empty-net goal, for the Canadiens.
Blues 2, Stars 1, OT
In St. Louis, Sam Anas’ goal 1:43 into overtime powered St. Louis to a win over Dallas.
Off-season trade acquisition Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Blues. His power play goal at 19:01 of the second tied the game at 1-1.
Joel Hoffer made 11 saves and was credited with the win. He replaced No. 1 goaltender Jordan Binnington, who played the first period and recorded 12 saves on 13 shots.
Canucks 4, Flames 2
At Abbotsford, British Columbia, J.T. Miller’s score punctuated a three-goal first period as Vancouver topped Calgary.
Conor Garland, Chase Wouters and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Canucks. Oliver Ekman-Larsson had two assists.
Dillon Dube and Connor Mackey scored for Calgary.
Michael DiPietro, who spent much of last season on the Canucks’ taxi squad, recorded 25 saves for Vancouver.
Adam Werner stopped 13 of 16 shots for Calgary before being replaced midway through the second period. Daniel Vladar had 12 saves.
