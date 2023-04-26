Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2
Carolina leads series 3-2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Brock Nelson scored by knocking in an airborne puck that had bounced off the face of Carolina’s Sebastian Aho, and the New York Islanders added two goals that came off turnovers, beating the Hurricanes and extending their first-round playoff series.
The Islanders trailed 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, but staved off elimination by scoring the game’s first two goals and never trailing.
Pierre Engvall scored midway through the first period after getting a 1-on-1 shot at Antti Raanta off Carolina’s failed clear. Mathew Barzal took a turnover by Martin Necas the other way to beat Raanta late in the second for the 3-1 lead.
Ilya Sorokin finish with 34 saves as New York sent the series back to UBS Arena for Friday’s Game 6.
Aho — who exited to the locker room briefly after Nelson’s goal — and Paul Stastny scored for the Hurricanes.
Raanta finished with 19 saves for the Hurricanes, who have to win on the road again to avoid a Game 7 at home Sunday.
Stars 4, Wild 0
Dallas leads series 3-2
DALLAS — Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson each had a power-play goal and an assist, Roope Hintz had three assists for the second straight game and Dallas Stars took a 3-2 first-round series lead over Minnesota.
Mason Marchment scored early in the second period and Ty Dellandrea added an empty-netter with 3:57 left for Dallas. Jake Oettinger had 27 saves in his second career playoff shutout.
Seguin’s fourth power-play goal of the series came only 2:22 into the game, eight seconds after Wild forward Marcus Foligno’s five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for a knee-on-knee hit on Radek Faksa.
The Stars will try to close out the first-round playoff series Friday night in Game 6 at Minnesota. The seventh game, if needed, would be Sunday in Dallas.
