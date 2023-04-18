EASTERN CONFERENCE
Bruins 3, Panthers 1
Boston leads series 1-0
BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored his 50th career playoff goal, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored, and the NHL-best Boston Bruins opened the playoffs by beating the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Monday night.
Linus Ullmark, a Vezina Trophy candidate who led the league in wins (40), goals-against average (1.89) and save percentage (.938), stopped 31 shots and Tyler Bertuzzi added two assists for Boston, which controlled the game even with captain Patrice Bergeron sitting out because of illness.
Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers and Alex Lyon made 26 saves but gave up Marchand’s goal on a relatively easy shot.
Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1
Carolina leads series 1-0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen scored power-play goals to help Carolina open its first-round playoff series with the win.
Antti Raanta finished with 25 saves to lead a defensive effort that saw the Hurricanes turn away every chance the Islanders had with a man advantage.
Ryan Pulock beat Raanta early in the second period for the Islanders, a big goal coming moments after Carolina had taken a 2-0 lead on Noesen’s score. But that ended up being the last time either team would find the net, setting up a third-period grind to the final horn.
Ilya Sorokin finished with 35 saves for the Islanders.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Wild 3, Stars 2, 2 OT
Minnesota leads series 1-0
DALLAS — Ryan Hartman scored 12:20 into the second overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in their playoff opener Monday night that dragged into early Tuesday morning.
Hartman gathered the loose puck and skated in front of the crease before lifting it over the extended left leg of Jake Oettinger at 1 a.m. local time, ending a more than four-hour game in which both 24-year-old goalies had spectacular performances.
Stars defenseman Thomas Harley had knocked the puck toward the corner, but Colin Miller was unable to clear it, with the puck instead ricocheting off Sam Steel's stick and toward Hartman, who had just circled from behind the net. Steel was credited with an assist, and also scored a goal in his first NHL playoff game.
The Stars had just been turned away on a power play after Frederick Gaudreau's tripping penalty against captain Jamie Benn 9:11 into that second overtime. Roope Hintz, who scored on a power play in the second period, hit the post and there were several other chances before the penalty expired.
Filip Gustavsson stopped 52 shots for the Wild, including 12 in the third period and 17 in the first overtime. He started Game 1 ahead of three-time Stanley Cup winner Marc-André Fleury after the goalie tandem had split games throughout most of the season.
Oettinger had 45 saves for the Stars in his first playoff game since a 64-save performance in Game 7 in the first round last May when top-seeded Calgary scored the series clincher in overtime.
Game 2 is Wednesday night in Dallas.
