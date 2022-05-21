Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0
Carolina leads series 2-0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Brendan Smith had gone nine years since last finding the back of the net in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
And Antti Raanta, well, he never had a postseason game like this.
The Carolina Hurricanes keep finding different ways to win in the playoffs. It’s why they’re unbeaten at home, and up 2-0 again in a series.
Smith scored a short-handed goal late in the second period while Raanta had 21 saves for his first postseason shutout to help the Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Friday night, claiming Game 2 of their second-round series.
“I think if we just stick to our style, it’s eventually going to wear on teams and we’re going to find a way to win,” Smith said.
Smith’s goal off a feed from Sebastian Aho was the difference in a tightly defended game by both teams with little space to operate and even fewer traffic-free looks at the net.
Aho added a clinching empty-net score to finish this off with 1.8 seconds left as Raanta held up.
It came two nights after the Hurricanes rallied to tie Game 1 in the final minutes on Aho’s tying third-period goal, then a rare OT score by defenseman Ian Cole. That came after a higher-scoring first-round series against Boston that went the full seven games.
“Teams that are still playing at this time of year, they can adapt to whatever the game is,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said.
Now 6-0 at home in the playoffs, Carolina faces the challenge of winning on the road for the first time in the postseason after failing to win a road game against the Bruins.
They’ll get their first chance to win at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 on Sunday. And the Rangers must mount another series comeback after rallying from a 3-1 deficit to beat Pittsburgh in a seven-game first-round series.
“I’m happy with the way we’ve performed overall,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “I wish we would’ve got one of these two games. We probably could’ve, but that’s the way it goes.”
Igor Shesterkin finished with 20 saves to lead the Rangers on a night with few offensive highlights.
The teams combined for 43 shots and each had big penalty kills, with New York killing off more than a minute of 5-on-3 time while the Hurricanes scored their short-handed goal on a 4-minute kill for a double-minor high-sticking penalty on Brady Skjei.
THE WINNER
The Hurricanes had flirted with tallying a short-handed goal earlier in the game multiple times, including once when Teuvo Teravainen pinged the right post in the first period from the slot off a feed from Aho.
It ended up foreshadowing the Hurricanes’ breakthrough score, with Aho skating in on the right side to set up Smith for a one-timer from the left that cleanly zipped past Shesterkin for the putaway with 4:06 left in the second.
LONG TIME
The 33-year-old Smith had two career postseason goals. The last had come May 18, 2013, in Game 2 of Detroit’s seven-game second-round series loss to Chicago.
STEADY
This was Raanta’s 13th career playoff game, and marked his first keeping the net clear. It helped, too, that Carolina finished with 24 blocked shots, five coming from defenseman Brett Pesce.
“I didn’t feel like I needed to do that many huge saves or like that,” Raanta said. ‘All the guys were making sure there was no backdoor plays or easy shots. ... The guys helped me a lot for sure.”
LOW OUTPUT
The Rangers have managed one goal in the first two games, with the lone score coming off a neutral-zone turnover at the 7:07 mark of Game 1.
It hadn’t helped that offensive stars Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider haven’t gotten going. They’ve combined for seven shots on goal through two games.
“Get more pucks to the net, more bodies to the net, more traffic, create your own luck, create your own bounces,” defenseman Jacob Trouba said. “I think that’s got to be a little more of our mindset.”
CHANGING LOOKS
Brind’Amour tweaked his lines a bit looking for a spark in the Game 1 comeback, then stuck with that look for Game 2.
Most notably, Teravainen moved up to the top line to play alongside Aho and rookie Seth Jarvis, while Andrei Svechnikov moved to the second line. Brind’Amour also moved up speedy skater Martin Necas to the second line and bumped Max Domi — the Game 7 hero against Boston — down to the fourth line.
The Rangers stayed with the same line pairings to start this one, though Gallant eventually moved Alexis Lafrenière up to the second line alongside Panarin and Ryan Strome in the third.
“I’m trying to get a goal,” Gallant said.
HOME COMFORT
The Hurricanes’ 6-0 home playoff record marks the first time an NHL team has won its first six postseason home games since Nashville in 2017. It also marks the franchise’s longest home winning streak in a single postseason.
Oilers 5, Flames 3
Series tied 1-1
CALGARY, Alberta — Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead short-handed midway through the third period and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Friday night, evening the second-round series at one game apiece.
Edmonton captain Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, becoming the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists in nine games) in a single postseason, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992.
Leon Draisaitl and defenseman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored for Edmonton, which lost 9-6 in Game 1 and trailed 3-1 early in the second of this one.
Oilers goalie Mike Smith, pulled early in the last game, made 37 saves for the win and assisted on Draisaitl's insurance goal.
Michael Stone, Brett Ritchie and Tyler Toffoli scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists and Jacob Markstrom stopped 35 shots.
The best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal heads to Edmonton's Rogers Place for Sunday's Game 3 and Tuesday's Game 4. The Oilers went 18-4-2 at home over their final 24 games of the regular season.
The Alberta rivals are squaring off in the playoffs for a sixth time, but the first since 1991.
One of the NHL's top teams 5-on-5, the Flames were short-handed for almost 11 minutes. Edmonton scored its first power-play goal of the series midway through the second period to send the game into the third deadlocked 3-3.
Hyman turned Calgary's offensive-zone turnover into a breakaway. He scored the short-handed, tiebreaking goal going upstairs on Markstrom at 10:14 of the third.
Smith passed the puck to Draisaitl for another breakaway just over two minutes later. The forward, who is playing through a lower-body injury, put the puck off the post and in on Markstrom's stick side at 12:36.
With Ryan Nugent-Hopkins penalized for slashing at 16:48, the Flames couldn't convert a power play into a goal. Calgary went 1 for 5 with a man advantage, while the Oilers were 1 for 6.
Two broken Oilers sticks contributed to a pair of Flames goals in the first two periods.
Defenseman Darnell Nurse was hampered down low without his in the second period and didn't manage an exchange with a forward. Gaudreau threaded a pass to the front of the crease for Elias Lindholm to flip to Toffoli, who scored a power-play goal at 2:04 for a 3-1 Calgary lead.
Draisaitl's goal at 2:31 of the second was waived off. Flames head coach Darryl Sutter successfully challenged goaltender interference by McDavid.
However, McDavid struck seconds later to draw Edmonton within a goal. He rolled off Calgary defenseman Nikita Zadorov into open ice, took a pass from Keith and stickhandled the puck by Markstrom's outstretched pad at 3:05.
Bouchard pulled the Oilers even at 15:03 during Stone's double minor for high-sticking. The defenseman wired a slap shot from the top of the faceoff circle upstairs on Markstrom.
After setting the record for the fastest two goals to start a playoff game in the series opener with a pair within 51 seconds, Calgary struck early again, 63 seconds after puck drop. Hyman broke his stick and wasn't able to retrieve another from the bench before Stone's slapshot from the point beat Smith bottom corner glove side.
The Flames made it 2-0 at 6:02 when Smith bobbled a shot by Erik Gudbranson. Ritichie pounced on the loose puck in the crease and put a backhand by the Oilers' goalie.
Keith halved the deficit with 6:15 left in the first. McDavid circling out from behind the net, held off Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson with one arm, and held the puck on his stick with the other. McDavid shoveled a one-handed pass to Keith, who beat Markstrom far side.
Hyman celebrated an Oilers goal with just over four minutes left in the opening period, but officials waived it off. The whistle blew before the puck crossed the goal line in a crease scramble.
NO TANEV AGAIN
The Flames were missing top shutdown defenseman Chris Tanev for a third straight game. He was injured in Game 6 of Calgary's first-round series against Dallas. Tanev skated in practice this week, but hasn't dressed for games.
NOTES: Gaudreau extended his playoff point streak to seven consecutive games (two goals, 10 assists) and tied Lanny McDonald (1984) for the fifth-longest in Flames history. ... McDavid stretched his playoff multi-point streak to five straight games. The only other players in NHL history with a run of five or more multi-point games were Wayne Gretzky (1983), Tony Currie (1981), Darryl Sittler (1977), Evgeni Malkin (2009) and Dale Hawerchuk (1993).
