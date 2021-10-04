Buccaneers 19, Patriots 17
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night in his return to New England, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.
Brady was 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no touchdowns, but engineered the fourth-quarter drive to beat his former team. Ronald Jones added an 8-yard scoring run for defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay (3-1).
Brady broke Drew Brees’ NFL career passing yardage record and became the fourth quarterback with victories against all 32 NFL teams, joining Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.
New England had a chance to win, but Nick Folk’s 56-yard field-goal try hit the left upright with with less than a minute to play. The Patriots are 1-3 for the first time since 2001.
Patriots rookie Mac Jones finished 31 of 40 for 275 yards and two touchdowns.
Giants 27, Saints 21, OT
NEW ORLEANS — Saquon Barkley ran for a 6-yard touchdown in overtime after Daniel Jones passed for a career-high 402 yards, and the New York Giants rallied for their first win of the season over the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints, playing in New Orleans for the first time since Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29, led 21-10 in the fourth quarter before Jones and Barkley combined for a 54-yard touchdown pass that ignited the Giants’ comeback.
Jones ran for a 2-point conversion to make it 21-18, then led the Giants to Graham Gano’s tying, 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in regulation.
After New York won the coin toss to start the extra period, Jones completed five passes for 67 yards to set up Barkley’s winning score, giving the Giants (1-3) a last-play victory for a change after they’d lost on game-ending field goals the previous two weeks.
Jets 27, Titans 24, OT
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Matt Ammendola kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime, and then Randy Bullock was wide left on a potential tying 49-yarder with 15 seconds left to give New York its first victory.
After the Jets took the lead in the extra period but failed to seal it with a touchdown despite getting to the 1-yard line, Ryan Tannehill — playing without injured receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown — marched the Titans downfield with the help of two fourth-down conversions.
On second-and-5 from the Jets 26, Anthony Firkser couldn’t hold onto a pass from Tannehill and then the Titans took a delay of game penalty. Tannehill threw incomplete to Jeremy McNichols, setting up the tying kick for Bullock — but the ball sailed wide of the left upright and sent the Jets (1-3) into a wild celebration.
Coach Robert Saleh got his first win as a head coach, getting a Gatorade shower on the sideline from Ryan Griffin.
Chiefs 42, Eagles 30
PHILADELPHIA — Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes three different ways, including three to Tyreek Hill, and Kansas City beat Philadelphia.
Andy Reid returned to Philadelphia and earned his 100th career win with the Chiefs, becoming the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two teams. Reid’s 140 victories with the Eagles are the most in franchise history.
Jalen Hurts threw for a career-high 387 yards and two TDs but Philadelphia (1-3) couldn’t keep up with Kansas City’s high-powered offense. The Eagles had three touchdowns negated by penalty and settled for field goals three times inside the red zone.
The two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak after entering with a losing record for the first time since they were 4-5 in 2015.
Seahawks 28, 49ers 21
SANTA CLARA — Russell Wilson overcame a shaky start to throw for two touchdowns and run for a third and Seattle rebounded from back-to-back losses by beating San Francisco.
The Seahawks (2-2) went three-and-out on their first five drives of the game and appeared in danger of their first three-game losing streak in a season in nine seasons with Wilson at quarterback.
But he connected on a 12-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf late in the first half and then produced two touchdowns in a span of less than a minute in the third quarter with a 16-yard run and 13-yard pass to Freddie Swain around a fumbled kickoff by Trenton Cannon.
The TD pass to Swain was vintage Wilson, who spun away from a blitzing Dontae Johnson before finding Swain for the TD.
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 21-yard TD pass to Ross Dwelley on the opening drive but did little else before leaving with the injury.
Rookie Trey Lance took over and connected on a 76-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel but the Niners only crossed midfield one other time before scoring on another TD pass to Samuel with 1:20 remaining. Seattle recovered the onside kick to seal the game.
Lance finished 9 for 18 for 157 yards with two TDs, 41 yards rushing and a 2-point conversion run.
Ravens 23, Broncos 7
DENVER — Lamar Jackson threw for 316 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown pass to a diving Marquis Brown, and Baltimore used a relentless defense to swat Denver from the ranks of the unbeaten.
The Ravens (3-1) won their third consecutive game following an overtime loss to Las Vegas in the opener. They were in danger of coming up just short of tying the Steelers’ NFL record for consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing before Baltimore cornerback Anthony Averett intercepted Drew Lock in the end zone with 3 seconds left.
Instead of taking a knee in victory formation, Jackson took the shotgun snap from his 20 and hustled around the left end for a 5-yard gain. That gave the Ravens 102 yards on the ground, their 43rd consecutive 100-yard rushing game, which tied the mark set by Pittsburgh from 1974-77.
Packers 27, Steelers 17
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for two touchdowns and ran for another score and Green Bay won its third straight.
Cobb caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to put the Packers (3-1) ahead for good and scored again on a 1-yard reception that made it 27-10 in the third period. That short throw was the 420th TD pass of Rodgers’ career, tying Dan Marino for sixth all time.
Rodgers went 20 of 36 for 248 yards and scored the Packers’ first points on a 4-yard rush in his first home start against the Steelers, the only team he hadn’t faced at Lambeau Field.
It was the first time Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger had faced off as starting quarterbacks since Green Bay edged Pittsburgh 31-25 in the Super Bowl on Feb. 6, 2011.
Roethlisberger threw his 400th career touchdown pass on the game’s opening series — a 35-yarder to Diontae Johnson — and became the eighth player to reach that milestone.
Washington 34, Falcons 30
ATLANTA — Taylor Heinicke ad-libbed a 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining, rallying Washington over Atlanta.
Returning to the metro area where he grew up, Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns — two of them in the final 3:52 to pull it out for Washington (2-2).
Browns 14, Vikings 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense produced another dominant performance, giving coach Kevin Stefanski a victory over his old team as the Browns beat Minnesota.
Garrett was credited with one-half of Cleveland’s two sacks and four hits on Kirk Cousins, Greedy Williams became the first player this season to intercept Minnesota’s quarterback and the Browns (3-1) again leaned on their two-pronged rushing attack with predictable success.
Kirk Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for a touchdown pass to cap a commanding opening drive by the Vikings (1-3), who took possession 11 more times without scoring or even trying a field goal. The furthest they came was the 26-yard line, where they had one final play to tie the game. Cousins threw on the run into the end zone, where the ball fell incomplete.
Cowboys 36, Panthers 28
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, Ezekiel Elliott had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against the NFL’s No. 1 defense and Dallas beat Carolina.
Elliott finished with 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Cowboys (3-1) rolled up 245 yards on the ground after the Panthers allowed just 135 total in the first three games.
Leading the Panthers in their first full game without injured star running back Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold had two rushing touchdowns to become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least five TDs on the ground in the first four games.
Bills 40, Texans 0
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had the first of Buffalo’s four interceptions, and the Bills suffocated the offensively inept Houston.
Micah Hyde, Tyler Matakevich and Jaquan Johnson, in his first career start, each had interceptions, while Cam Lewis forced a fumble as Buffalo overwhelmed rookie quarterback Davis Mills in his second career start.
The Bills limited Houston to 109 yards — 8 in the first half — and six first downs to earn their second shutout in three weeks. Buffalo, which blanked Miami 35-0 on Sept. 19, has two shutouts in a season for the first time since 1990.
Bears 24, Lions 14
CHICAGO — Rookie Justin Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and Chicago bounced back from one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen to beat winless Detroit.
Fields and the Bears (2-2) were in much better form coming off a brutal loss at Cleveland last week. They rang up 373 yards after being held by the Browns to 47, the ninth-lowest total in league history.
Fields looked more comfortable, completing 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards and an interception in his second consecutive start with Andy Dalton sidelined because of a bone bruise in his left knee.
Colts 27, Dolphins 17
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mo Alie-Cox, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards and a score and Indianapolis got its first win of the season by topping sputtering Miami.
Wentz completed 24 of 32 passes for 228 yards for the Colts (1-3), who avoided what would have been their first 0-4 start since 2011. They spent most of the day frustrating former Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who completed 20 of 30 passes but threw for 123 of his 199 yards in the final quarter.
It was the first two-TD game for Alie-Cox, who had a total of four scores in his first 43 NFL appearances entering Sunday.
