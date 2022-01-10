Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Stronger winds in and below canyons and passes..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Stronger winds in and below canyons and passes.