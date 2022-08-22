Bengals Giants Football

Associated Press

The Giants’ Davis Webb (12) throws a pass as the Bengals’ Jalen Davis (35) closes in during the second half of a preseason game on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 25-22.

Giants 25, Bengals 22

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds to play to rally the New York Giants to a preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.