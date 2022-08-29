Lions Steelers Football

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) passes against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL preseason game, Sunday, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 19-9.

Steelers 19, Lions 9

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Trubisky staked his claim to take over for the retired Ben Roethlisberger, throwing for 160 yards and a touchdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers eased past Detroit 19-9 in the NFL’s preseason finale on Sunday afternoon.

