Falcons 28, Jaguars 12
ATLANTA — Desmond Ridder shook off an interception on his very first throw to lead Atlanta to its first home preseason win since 2016, beating Jacksonville.
Both teams relied mainly on backups and roster wannabes in their preseason finale, with the Falcons (2-1) prevailing behind their third-round draft pick out of Cincinnati.
Playing into the fourth quarter, Ridder completed 14 of 25 passes for 185 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown throw to fellow rookie Tyler Allgeier in the first quarter.
Ridder also guided two impressive touchdown drives in the second half before calling it a day against the Jaguars (0-4).
Titans 26, Cardinals 23
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Logan Woodside scrambled for a 9-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 52 seconds left and Tennessee wrapped up the preseason by rallying to beat Arizona.
Woodside’s rally likely won’t be enough to remain veteran Ryan Tannehill’s backup despite helping the Titans (2-1) finish the preseason with a second straight home win. Woodside was 5 of 9 for 43 yards on his lone drive, but rookie Malik Willis turned in his best performance this preseason in his third start.
Rookie Jarrett Guarantano tried to rally the Cardinals (1-2), but he was flagged for intentional grounding when being grabbed by Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver for a loss of down and a 10-second runoff. Sam Okuayinonu sacked Guarantano to end the game.
Bears 21, Browns 20
CLEVELAND — Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first half, leading Chicago to a win in its exhibition finale over Cleveland, which got its first in-game look at substitute starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Fields, who was sacked nine times — 4 1/2 by All-Pro Myles Garrett — during a rough visit to Cleveland as a rookie last season, looked confident and in command while moving Chicago’s starters.
With the Browns resting Garrett, Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and a few other first-teamers, Fields fired a 22-yard TD pass to tight end Ryan Griffin in the first quarter and then connected with receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Cole Kmet on scoring plays in the second.
Fields finished 14 of 16 for 156 yards in helping the Bears (3-0) open a 21-0 lead.
Cleveland’s backups rallied in the second half with quarterback Josh Rosen’s TD sneak pulling the Browns (1-2) within a point. However, Rosen’s 2-point pass attempt to receiver Javon Wims was incomplete with 2:31 left.
Dolphins 48, Eagles 10
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill for 51 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and Miami set a franchise record for points in a preseason game, beating Philadelphia.
Tagovailoa played the entire first quarter, looking more comfortable in first-year coach Mike McDaniel’s system. He finished 6 of 7 for 121 yards and a touchdown in three series.
Hill played the opening series, finishing with two catches for 64 yards in his only action this preseason. Miami (2-1) acquired the speedy receiver in an offseason trade with Kansas City and signed him to a four-year, $120 million extension.
Ravens 17, Commanders 15
BALTIMORE — Anthony Brown threw for 256 yards and a touchdown, and the Baltimore Ravens extended their record preseason winning streak to 23 games with a 17-15 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday night.
The Commanders (0-3) pulled within two with 5:31 remaining when Sam Howell threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Bonnafon. A 2-point conversion pass was incomplete, helping preserve the streak, but Baltimore defensive back Kevon Seymour injured an ankle on the play. Teammate Zakoby McClain appeared to fall on Seymour’s right leg.
It was in this preseason matchup last year that the Ravens (3-0) lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury. They seemed to avoid anything that serious this year — although Poe, the team’s mascot, was carted off at halftime. Baltimore also announced that defensive tackle Aaron Crawford went down with a groin problem.
Neither team was taking too many chances: Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Carson Wentz were among those who didn’t play.
Colts 27, Buccaneers 10
INDIANAPOLIS — Tom Brady led Tampa Bay to a field goal on his first and only series of the preseason and Indianapolis' backups rallied to beat the Buccaneers in the teams' preseason finale.
Brady looked sharp in the hurry-up offense, going 6 of 8 with 44 yards while converting one fourth down on an 11-play, 66-yard drive.
The seven-time Super Bowl champ, Mike Evans, Julio Jones and most of the Buccaneers’ other starters then watched the rest of the game from the bench. Brady returned to the practice field Monday after missing the previous 11 days of training camp for personal reasons.
Matt Ryan and the Colts starters also played about one quarter.
And after Ryan led Indy to a go-ahead score — Deon Jackson’s 1-yard touchdown run — on his final series, Indy’s backups dominated.
Broncos 23, Vikings 13
DENVER — Baron Browning's 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown after McTelvin Agim's strip-sack of Sean Mannion highlighted the Denver Broncos' 23-13 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night.
Both teams rested their starters in the final tune-up for the season.
Browning, whom the Broncos (2-1) moved from inside linebacker to the edge this year, stunted up the middle and nearly pried the ball from Mannion's grasp himself as he swept past him.
Agim was right there to slap the ball out as he wrapped up Mannion from behind for a 10-yard sack. Browning reached back, grabbed the ball with his right hand and zipped into the end zone to give Denver a 17-7 lead with less than a minute left in the first half.
Mannion got the Vikings, who went winless in the preseason, to midfield for Greg Joseph's 46-yard field goal as time expired, cutting Minnesota's deficit to 17-10 at halftime.
Joseph's 58-yarder five seconds into the fourth quarter made it 17-13 and the Vikings were driving again when safety rookie safety Dalarrin Turner-Yell returned from a concussion check to sack Kellen Mond on fourth-and-goal from the Denver 5.
Brandon McManus capped the scoring with a pair of field goals.
