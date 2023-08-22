Saints 22, Chargers 17
INGLEWOOD — Jameis Winston directed three second-quarter scoring drives, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-17 Sunday.
The second preseason game for both teams went on as scheduled despite torrential rain from Tropical Storm Hilary that caused most sporting events scheduled for Sunday in Southern California to be canceled or rescheduled.
Less than 90 minutes before kickoff, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 hit near Ojai, about 85 miles (136.79 kilometers) north of Inglewood, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was felt at the Hollywood Park stadium.
Most of the starters did not play after receiving plenty of work during Thursday and Friday’s joint practices.
Chargers quarterback Easton Stick played the entire game and had a pair of rushing TDs. Stick’s 1-yard TD on a sneak got the Chargers within five points with 3:46 remaining.
After the Chargers (1-1) forced the Saints (2-0) into a three-and-out, Los Angeles drove to the New Orleans 28-yard line, but Lonnie Johnson picked off Stick at the Saints 1 on fourth-and-4 from the 28.
Winston completed 13 of 21 passes in one half of work.
Stick, who is being counted on to serve as Justin Herbert’s backup, was 21 of 41 for 233 yards and two interceptions. He also had seven carries for 63 yards.
Raiders 34, Rams 17
INGLEWOOD — Jimmy Garoppolo completed all four of his passes for 39 yards while leading a touchdown drive in his Raiders debut, and Las Vegas went on to beat Los Angele.
Garoppolo played only the opening series for the Raiders (2-0), who signed the longtime 49ers quarterback in March as their replacement for Derek Carr. The 10-year veteran has beaten the Rams more often than any quarterback during Sean McVay’s career, and Garoppolo didn’t make a significant mistake while leading a comfortable drive ending in Brandon Bolden’s 7-yard TD run.
Stetson Bennett went 15 of 24 for 142 yards and rushed for a touchdown while playing the first three quarters for the Rams (0-2). The two-time national champion at Georgia made several sharp throws, but also several mistakes — none bigger than the massive miscommunication with Tyler Johnson that led to a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown by Isaiah Pola-Mao in the second quarter.
