National Champions

The Quartz Hill Fury girls soccer team went undefeated in the 2023 AYSO National Games last week, culminating in an 11-and-under Girls Extra championship title on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Beverly Hills at Great Park in Irvine.
It was a very hot and humid week with the Fury playing two games a day nearly every day of the five-day tournament.
“They’re just an amazing group of girls,” Quartz Hill Fury head coach Lisa Kimura said. “They work hard, they don’t complain. … It’s just mind-blowing what they were able to do and just how hard it was and how taxing it was out there.”
The Fury scored the winning goal in the first half and held off Beverly Hills for the rest of the way.
“It was a beautiful pass that led to a breakaway and she dribbled down the field and put it in the goal,” Kimura said. “There were chances on both sides after that to score more goals, but we were definitely lucky to be able to stop them from scoring and to get that one in, because they had a really talented goalkeeper.
“The rest of the game was really just trying to maintain that lead and getting another one if we could, but definitely keeping them from scoring. We also have an outstanding keeper, we depend on her a lot and she does a great job in the goal.”
It was the second 1-0 victory over Beverly Hills for Quartz Hill as the Fury beat Beverly Hills by the same score on July 26 in their second game of the tournament.
“We’ve actually played that team three times prior to that as well, over the last few years,” Kimura said. “We’ve seen them at different tournaments and it’s always a good game, it’s always very close like that.”
The Fury were a little shaky to start the tournament on July 26 as they went down 2-0 to Costa Mesa in their first game. But Quartz Hill fought back to score three goals and hold Costa Mesa scoreless throughout the rest of the game to earn a 3-2 victory.
“The first game of any tournament, you take a little bit to get started,” Kimura said. “Costa Mesa had a couple of shots from very far out and we weren’t putting enough pressure on them. So they got two beautiful goals that the keeper really didn’t have a chance for. We had to realize what was happening and the girls put more pressure on them and were able to stop them from scoring any more.”
The Fury went on to post a 4-0 win over Alhambra on July 27 and wins over Moreno Valley, 6-0, and Beaumont, 4-0, on Friday.
Quartz Hill had another tight game against Huntington Beach on Saturday. The game was back-and-forth until the Fury tied it at 2 and then got the winner for a 3-2 victory. They went on to defeat Cypress 6-0 in their final pool play game.
“(Huntington Beach) had some really good players and so we made adjustments and were able to stop them and get one more goal and come out on top,” Kimura said.
Those adjustments seemed to pay off on Sunday, as well, as the Fury, seeded No. 1, played No. 4 Huntington Beach in the semifinals and walked off the pitch with a commanding 5-1 victory.
“My job as a coach is to see where we can make those adjustments and move some girls around to be more successful,” Kimura said. “So we were excited that when we saw them again, we knew how to handle what they were delivering. It was a good feeling to be able to make that change and have it not be as close a game as it was the first time.”
In all, Quartz Hill went 9-0, scoring 33 goals and allowing just five goals with six shutouts.
The tournament celebrated its kickoff at Dignity Health Stadium, home of the LA Galaxy, on July 24 in Carson. All of the players and coaches got to be on the field.
“The girls got to walk out on the field and it was awesome,” Kimura said. “They were excited about that. They got to be up on the large screen and everything.”
They also played some jamboree games where all of the teams were mixed up and played against each other.
“Those are really just for fun to build camaraderie and sportsmanship and that kind of thing,” Kimura said.
The Fury is led by head coach Lisa Kimura and assistant coaches Corey Kimura and Doug Berrios. The team’s players are: Faith Frazer (forward/midfield), Hannah Hiss (midfield/defense), Mileena Marinero (defense/midfield), Leighton Orians (midfield), Daisy Aguilera (defense/midfield), Avea Kimura (goalkeeper/defense), Karina Berrios (midfield/defense), Alyssa Becerra (forward/midfield), Ava Bonham (goalkeeper/defense), Avery Chaisson (goalkeeper/defense), Aurora Castillo (midfield/forward) and Sophia Zacarias (midfield/defense).
The squad began to form in 2020 when the COVID pandemic shut everything down. A few families came together with the Kimuras to train the girls at the park.
“It was definitely different, because we couldn’t have any contact or anything, but we could still pass the ball around and shoot and things,” Kimura said. “We just met up at the park and we trained a couple of times a week.”
That special bond created during a difficult time has helped the team win nine championships in three different states over the past couple of seasons. They have won two consecutive Sectional championships and have twice competed in the Western State Games, which is the second largest youth soccer tournament in the country.
But the National Games title is the largest tournament they’ve won.
“I’m so proud,” Kimura said. “We’ve won other championships, but this was above and beyond anything they’ve done before. I was so proud that they stuck together as a team. That even under really stressful situations, they worked together as a team and that they’re out there doing what we practiced and just playing really good soccer.”
The Fury will be moving on to AYSO United, the club soccer side of the organization, next season.
“We’ve played in this competitive division for two years now and we feel like the girls are ready now — physically, mentally ready — to go and try something new,” Kimura said.
Three other Quartz Hill AYSO teams also competed in the National Games.
The Quartz Hill 10U boys were runners-up in the Core division, falling 2-1 to Manhattan/Hermosa on Sunday.
The boys defeated Key West 2-1 in the semifinals to get to the title game and went 5-1 in pool play. They defeated Lakewood/Bellflower 6-1 on July 26, lost to North Oxnard 2-0 on July 27, defeated Kailua 4-0 and Laguna 8-0 on Friday and beat Chino 10-1 and Los Feliz 4-0 on Saturday.
The Quartz Hill 10U Girls Extra team went 2-5 in pool play and the Quartz Hill 12U Boys Core team finished 0-4-3 in pool play.
“We’re proud of all the kids,” Kimura said. “Just the fact that they were able to play and not succumb to the heat, that alone was just amazing.”
