Youth Soccer | AYSO National Games | Girls 11U Extra | Quartz Hill Fury

National Champions

Quartz Hill Fury wins Girls 11U Extra title in Irvine

The Quartz Hill Fury girls soccer team went undefeated in the 2023 AYSO National Games last week, culminating in an 11-and-under Girls Extra championship title on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Beverly Hills at Great Park in Irvine.

It was a very hot and humid week with the Fury playing two games a day nearly every day of the five-day tournament.

