Raptors 114, Nets 103
TAMPA, Fla. — Pascal Siakam had 27 points and nine rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 25 points and the Toronto Raptors seized control in the third quarter in a 114-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to four games.
Kyrie Irving had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Nets, and Bruce Brown added 21 points and 14 rebounds.
Toronto made 13 of 24 shots (54%) and outscored the Nets 36-23 in the third quarter.
Jeff Green hit a 3-pointer and Irving followed with two in the final minutes of the first quarter, propelling the Nets to a 13-point lead, their largest of the game.
Cavaliers 121, Bulls 105
CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 30 points, Darius Garland added 25 and Cleveland beat Chicago to snap a five-game home losing streak.
Wizards 118, Warriors 114
WASHINGTON — Stephen Curry had his first rough night for Golden State in a month, and Bradley Beal rallied Washington in the fourth quarter for its season-best sixth straight victory.
Coming off a historic 11-game stretch in which he made 78 3-pointers and surpassed Beal as the NBA’s scoring leader, Curry scored 18 points on 7-of-25 shooting, including 2 of 14 on 3s.
Pacers 122, Thunder 116
INDIANAPOLIS — With seven men out, the Indiana Pacers came up big by playing small ball Wednesday night, running away from the reeling Oklahoma City Thunder 122-116. Malcolm Brogdon had 29 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and Caris LeVert scored 28 points as the severely short-handed Pacers snapped a three-game losing streak despite playing without anyone taller than 6-foot-7.
Suns 116, 76ers 113
PHILADELPHIA — Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker had 19 and Mikal Bridges 18 to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 116-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
Joel Embiid, who had 38 points and 17 rebounds, heaved a full-court shot at the horn that rattled around the rim and put the All-Star center on his back in disbelief over the near-make.
Knicks 137, Hawks 127, OT
NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 40 points and 10 rebounds and New York beat Atlanta in overtime for its eighth straight victory.
Randle’s driving layup with eight seconds left in regulation gave New York a 122-119 lead, but Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
The Knicks scored the first 10 points of the extra session.
Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley each scored 20 points for New York.
Jazz 112, Rockets 89
HOUSTON — Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points, Joe Ingles had 21 and the NBA-leading Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 112-89 on Wednesday night.
The Jazz have won four of their last five games. The 23-point margin was Utah’s most-lopsided victory over Houston since a 118-91 blowout Dec. 6, 2018.
Rudy Gobert had 19 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks for Utah.
Mavericks 127, Pistons 117
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and seven boards and Dallas beat Detroit to stop a four-game home losing streak.
Doncic finished with nine assists, just missing his 10th triple-double of the season. Jalen Brunson scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half of a game that was supposed to be played Feb. 17 but was postponed because of severe winter weather in Texas.
Heat 107, Spurs 87
SAN ANTONIO — Bam Adebayo scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler had 18 points and 11 assists and Miami Heat beat San Antonio.
Tyler Herro added 22 points. The Heat have won three in a row and nine of 13.
DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 15 points.
Nuggets 106, Trail Blazers 105
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nikola Jokic scored 25 points and made three key free throws down the stretch to help Denver beat Portland.
Michael Porter Jr. added 17 points, all in the opening quarter, and the Nuggets won their fourth straight.
Damian Lillard scored 22 points for Portland. The Trail Blazers lost their third straight.
Clippers 117, Grizzlies 105
LOS ANGELES — Luke Kennard scored a season-high 28 points and short-handed Los Angeles overcame an 18-point, first-quarter deficit to beat Memphis.
Marcus Morris added 25 points and Terance Mann had 19 points in helping the Clippers win their third in a row and 10th in 11 games despite being without starters Kawhi Leonard (sore foot), Paul George and Reggie Jackson, who both rested.
Kings 128, Timberwolves 124
SACRAMENTO — Buddy Hield hit a 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds remaining and scored 29 points in Sacramento's victory over Minnesota.
Moments after Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell missed from above the arc, Hield came back the other way and hit his seventh 3 of the game to help Sacramento avoid being swept in the three-game season series.
De’Aaron Fox had 30 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Kings. Harrison Barnes added 22 points and seven assists. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 points for Minnesota.
