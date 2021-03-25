Pacers 116, Pistons 111
INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert scored 28 points and the Indiana Pacers snapped a six-game home losing streak with a 116-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
LeVert’s fourth 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining clinched the victory. It’s the first time LeVert has surpassed 20 points in seven starts with the Pacers since being acquired in a three-team trade.
Bucks 121, Celtics 119
Khris Middleton had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks topped the Boston Celtics 121-119 on Wednesday for their eighth consecutive victory.
Milwaukee led by as many as 25, but only secured the win when Boston’s Daniel Theis missed a wide-open corner 3-point attempt in the final seconds.
Raptors 135, Nuggets 111
TAMPA, Fla. — Pascal Siakam scored 27 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Denver Nuggets 135-111 to break a nine-game losing streak.
Toronto built a 24-point lead in the first half and shot 50% (24 of 48) on 3-pointers overall to win for the first time since Feb. 26.
Hornets 122, Rockets 97
HOUSTON — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Devonte’ Graham added 21 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Houston Rockets 122-97.
The Rockets quickly returned to the loss column after snapping a 20-game losing streak Monday night. It was the NBA’s longest skid since Philadelphia’s record-setting 28-game rut across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.
Cavaliers 103, Bulls 94
CHICAGO — Darius Garland had 22 points and nine assists, Jarrett Allen added 19 points and nine rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers used a balanced attack to defeat the Chicago Bulls 103-94 on Wednesday night without leading scorer Collin Sexton.
Mavericks 128, Timberwolves 108
MINNEAPOLIS — Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and seven Dallas players scored in double digits as the Mavericks ran away with a 128-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Grizzlies 116, Thunder 107
OKLAHOMA CITY — Dillon Brooks matched a season high with 25 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-107 on Wednesday night in the opening game of a four-game trip.
Magic 112, Suns 111
ORLANDO, Fla. — Evan Fournier scored the last of his 21 points on a driving layup over Phoenix center Deandre Ayton with 6.4 seconds left and Orlando beat the Suns 112-111.
L.A. Clippers 134, Spurs 101
SAN ANTONIO — Former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and Los Angeles never trailed in beating San Antonio.
Spurs fans still have not forgiven Leonard for his trade demand and subsequent departure to Toronto following his injury-riddled 2018 season. He was booed during pregame introductions and subsequently each time he touched the ball.
Marcus Morris added 20 points, Paul George had 17 points, and Lou Williams 16. DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 19 points, and Patty Mills added 16.
Kings 110, Hawks 108
SACRAMENTO — De’Aaron Fox scored 37 points, Tyrese Haliburton made two free throws with 36.6 seconds remaining and Sacramento beat Atlanta.
Haliburton had 17 points and seven assists, Buddy Hield scored 14 points, and Richaun Holmes had 16 points and eight rebounds.
Clint Capella had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the Hawks. They have have lost back-to-back games after winning their first eight under interim coach Nate McMillan.
Jazz 118, Nets 88
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and the NBA-leading Utah Jazz routed the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 118-88 on Wednesday night.
Bojan Bogdanovic broke out of a 3-for-25 3-point shooting slump to made 4 of 6 and score 18 points for the Jazz. They have won four of five.
The matchup was a mismatch after the Nets scratched James Harden because of a sore neck. He joined star teammates Kevin Durant (left hamstring strain) and Kyrie Irving (personal reasons) on the injured list.
Alize Johnson, who was signed to a 10-day contract Monday, had a career-high 23 points and 15 rebounds for Brooklyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.