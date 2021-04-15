Bucks 130, Timberwolves 105
MINNEAPOLIS — Khris Middleton had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in three quarters, as the Milwaukee Bucks breezed to a 130-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
76ers 123, Nets 117
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 39 points and 13 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Brooklyn 123-117 on Wednesday night in an anticipated matchup that fizzled with the Nets missing their biggest stars.
Cavaliers 103, Hornets 90
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taurean Prince scored a season-high 25 points with six 3-pointers, Jarrett Allen had 15 points and eight rebounds in his first action since March 26 and the Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Charlotte Hornets their third straight loss at home, 103-90.
Knicks 116, Pelicans 106
NEW ORLEANS — Julius Randle scored 32 points against his former team and the New York Knicks clamped down defensively on Zion Williamson for a 116-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.
Magic 115, Bulls 106
CHICAGO — James Ennis scored 22 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls 115-106 on Wednesday night despite big performances by Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.
Raptors 117, Spurs 112
TAMPA, Fla. — OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and short-handed Toronto beat San Antonio.
Raptors rookie Malachi Flynn had a big fourth quarter, scoring eight of his 16 points in the period and finishing with seven assists. Khem Birch had 14 points and six rebounds in his first start for Toronto.
Warriors 147, Thunder 109
OKLAHOMA CITY — Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 42 points in the third quarter, and Golden State ran away from Oklahoma City.
Curry went 8 for 8 from the field and made all six of his 3-point attempts in the third quarter to post his high point total for a quarter this season. He made 11 of 16 3-pointers and 14 of 20 shots overall.
Draymond Green had a triple-double with 12 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds for the Warriors, who matched a franchise record with 24 3-pointers.
Pacers 132, Rockets 124
HOUSTON — Caris LeVert scored 27 points, Domantas Sabonis added 22 and Malcolm Brogdon fell just short of a triple-double as Indiana beat Houston.
Brogdon fell one assist shy of his second career triple-double and his first since his rookie season in 2016-2017. He had 23 points, nine assists and 13 rebounds, two shy of his career high.
Indiana has won five of its last seven games. Houston has lost four straight and nine of 10.
Mavericks 114, Grizzlies 113
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Luka Doncic hit a leaning, lunging 3-pointer as time expired to give Dallas a victory over Memphis.
Doncic ended the night with 29 points, while Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points. Dwight Powell had 12 points.
Grayson Allen led the Grizzlies with 23 points, but the 90.6% free throw shooter missed a pair of foul shots with 2.2 second lefts, setting the stage for Doncic’s winning 3 in the matchup of teams jockeying for postseason positioning.
Nuggets 123, Heat 106
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his 15th triple-double of the season to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Miami Heat 123-106 on Wednesday night.
Michael Porter Jr. added 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets. Six Denver players scored in double figures in the team's first game without Jamal Murray, who is out for the rest of the season.
Murray was hurt in the final minute of Monday’s loss at Golden State when he planted his left foot to go up for a layup. An MRI confirmed an ACL tear and dealt Denver’s title hopes a serious blow.
Wizards 123, Kings 111
SACRAMENTO — Russell Westbrook recorded his 170th career triple-double, Bradley Beal scored 31 points, and the Washington Wizards ended their longest road trip of the season by beating the Sacramento Kings 123-111 on Wednesday night.
Westbrook had 25 points, 11 assists and 15 rebounds for his sixth consecutive triple-double and the 24th of the season. Oscar Robertson holds the NBA record for career triple-doubles with 181
Beal shot 10 of 22 and had his 25th 30-point game this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.