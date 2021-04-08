Pacers 141, Timberwolves 137
INDIANAPOLIS — Aaron Holiday scored 22 points, brother Justin Holiday had 21 and short-handed Indiana beat Minnesota.
The Pacers were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis and three other injured starters, and had lost nine of 10 home games.
Wizards 131, Magic 116
ORLANDO, Fla. — Bradley Beal returned from a five-game absence to score 26 points, Russell Westbrook had his 20th triple-double of the season and the Washington Wizards made a season-best 19 3-pointers in a 131-116 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
Washington snapped a four-game losing streak, but not before it blew most of a 21-point third-quarter lead. The Wizards also had a second-half meltdown Monday night, when they coughed up a 19-point lead in a loss to Toronto.
Out since March 27 with a hip contusion, Beal was added to the starting lineup just prior to tipoff and showed no signs of rust. He made 11 of 19 shots and 4 of 6 3s.
Nets 139, Pelicans 111
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant returned from a 23-game absence to spark Brooklyn’s most explosive half of the season, finishing with 17 points and perfect shooting in the Nets’ 139-111 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.
Durant came off the bench with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter and by the time the period ended the Nets had 79 points and a 20-point halftime lead. Brooklyn was a sizzling 14 for 18 (78%) in its 43-point quarter.
Durant went 5 for 5 and added seven rebounds and five assists in 19 minutes in his return from a strained left hamstring.
Celtics 101, Knicks 99
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had 32 points and 10 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks 101-99 on Wednesday night.
Hornets 113, Thunder 102
OKLAHOMA CITY — Jalen McDaniels had a career-high 21 points in his second career start to help the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-102.
Rockets 102, Mavericks 93
HOUSTON — John Wall had 31 points and seven assists in his return from injury, and the Houston Rockets snapped a five-game skid with a 102-93 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Grizzlies 131, Hawks 113
ATLANTA — Grayson Allen scored 17 of his season-high 30 points in a dominant third quarter, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 131-113 win over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks.
Nuggets 106, Spurs 96
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to help the surging Denver beat San Antonio.
Jokic just missed 13th triple-double of the season. Michael Porter Jr. added 18 points and 10 rebounds in the opener of the two-game set in Denver.
Denver has won seven in a row and has yet to lose in six games since Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee came over in trade-deadline deals. Gordon had nine points, and McGee provided energy off the bench in the second half.
Derrick White and Dejounte Murray scored 18 points each for San Antonio.
Suns 117, Jazz 113, OT
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul added 29 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Utah Jazz 117-113 in overtime Wednesday night in an entertaining matchup between the top two teams in the NBA.
The Suns scored the first five points in overtime and never trailed again to pull within 1 1/2 games of league-leading Utah.
Booker had a couple of clutch mid-range jumpers to keep the Jazz behind and Paul made a 3-pointer with a minute left that pushed Phoenix ahead 114-108.
Utah pulled to 114-112 on Mike Conley’s layup with 21 seconds left, but could never tie it. Paul hit two free throws with 7.8 seconds left to finally seal it and wrap up the season series with a game left. Phoenix has won seven in a row.
The Suns pushed ahead 100-96 in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Jae Crowder with two minutes left. Donovan Mitchell made a contested 3-pointer with 10.4 seconds left for Utah to tie it at 102.
Booker’s 3 at the buzzer was off the mark.
Mitchell led Utah with 41 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points, and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 18 rebounds.
Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton added 18 points and 12 rebounds.
