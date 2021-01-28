Pacers 116, Hornets 106
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doug McDermott had 28 points, Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-106 on Wednesday night.
Sabonis, who was questionable coming into the game with a bruised knee, started and finished 9 of 10 from the field.
Malcom Brogdon had 25 points and Justin Holiday chipped in 19 points for the Pacers, who have won three of four.
Terry Rozier had 20 points for the Hornets, who have dropped six of seven.
Indiana limited the red-hot Gordon Hayward to 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the floor.
The Pacers (11-7) pushed their coverage to Hayward, who came in averaging 30.5 points over his past four contests and having made 58.1% of his shots from the floor, including 61.5% from 3-point range.
Sabonis bruised his knee during a collision with Toronto’s Kyle Lowry on Monday night and had an MRI on Tuesday that showed no damage.
Cavaliers 122, Pistons 107
CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against his former team, powering the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 122-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
Taurean Prince added 16 points and rookie Isaac Okoro had 10 points and a season-high six assists to help the Cavaliers snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 9-9.
Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Mason Plumlee had 15 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight turnovers for Detroit. The Pistons have the worst road record in the Eastern Conference at 1-7. Grant made 10 of 10 free throws.
Drummond made a bank shot midway through the fourth quarter to give Cleveland its largest lead of the night at 108-89. The Cavaliers went ahead for good at 72-69 on Darius Garland’s 3-pointer in the third.
Garland had 14, and Cedi Osman and Jarrett Allen added 10 apiece for Cleveland. The Cavaliers shot 54% from the field, going 52.4% on 3-pointers.
Detroit guard Derrick Rose returned after missing two games with a sore left knee, scoring 13 points in 19 minutes off the bench. Wayne Ellington had 17 points.
Kings 121, Magic 107
ORLANDO, Fla. — Buddy Hield scored a season-best 29 points, hitting hit seven 3-pointers, and the well-rested Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic 121-107 on Wednesday night.
Sacramento was playing for the first time since Friday after two games were cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings proved themselves to be rested and ready in taking apart the Magic for their second road victory of the season.
The Kings led by 11 in the first period, by 17 before halftime and by as much as 22 in the third quarter of the wire-to-wire victory. The Magic never got closer than 10 in the second half in dropping to 4-5 at home this season.
Richaun Holmes had 20 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Marvin Bagley III recorded his sixth double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Harrison Barnes chipped in 21 points and 3 3s. De’Aaron Fox added 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Sacramento, which shot 48.9% from the floor and made 14 of 33 3-pointers.
Hield’s dynamic shooting performance was the third time this season that he’s made at least six 3-pointers in a game. His 29 points points topped the 26 he had on Jan. 13 in Portland — a game where he made eight 3s. He was 7 for 12 from behind the arc on Wednesday.
Nets 132, Hawks 128, OT
ATLANTA — Kevin Durant scored 32 points and James Harden had 31 to lead a productive night for Brooklyn’s big three scorers and the Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 132-128 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Harden added 15 assists and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 26 points for Brooklyn.
Trae Young had 28 points and 14 assists for Atlanta. Cam Reddish scored a season-high 24 points while John Collins and De’Andre Hunter each had 21 points.
Durant’s dunk gave the Nets a 127-121 lead in the extra period. After Young made one of two free throws to trim Brooklyn’s lead to 129-126, Durant’s turnover with 40 seconds remaining gave Atlanta an opening. Hunter missed a long jumper that would have tied the game.
Nuggets 109, Heat 82
MIAMI — Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Nuggets won their fifth straight, building a 25-point halftime lead and beating the Heat 109-82.
Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points, JaMychal Green added 15 and Jamal Murray had 14 for Denver, which improved to 4-0 on its five-game road trip — the first time the Nuggets have won four games on a trip of any length since December 2013. A win Friday in San Antonio would give Denver its first 5-0 road swing since January 2012.
Butler watched from the Miami bench, a significant accomplishment since Wednesday’s game was the first in more than two weeks where he could be with his team again. He hasn’t played in any of the last nine Heat games because of virus-related protocols.
Bucks 115, Raptors 108
TAMPA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, and Donte DeVincenzo sparked a five-point sequence in the fourth quarter that helped the Milwaukee Bucks pull away for a 115-108 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night..
Spurs 110, Celtics 106
SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, Keldon Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and San Antonio held on to beat Boston.
LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points, and Dejounte Murray had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Celtics’ projected starting five of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis played together for the first time this season. Tatum had 25 points, Brown added 24, and Smart and Walker had 14 apiece.
Pelicans 124, Wizards 106
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored a season-high 32 points and New Orleans beat depleted Washington.
Bradley Beal almost single-handedly kept the reeling Wizards in striking distance with 47 points.
Ingram finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts, making all five he attempted in the second half.
The Wizards lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Thunder 102, Suns 97
PHOENIX — Al Horford had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also scored 21 points and Oklahoma City beat Phoenix.
Chris Paul scored a season-high 32 points in his first game against the Thunder after being traded to the Suns from Oklahoma City during the offseason. Phoenix played without All-Star guard Devin Booker, He missed his second straight game with a sore hamstring.
Jazz 116, Mavericks 104
SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had seasons high of 29 points and 20 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added a season-high 31 points, and Utah beat Dallas for itsr 10th straight victory.
Gobert also had three blocks and three steals to help the Jazz pass the Lakers for the NBA’s best record at 14-4.
The teams will complete the two-game set in Utah on Friday night.
Joe Ingles had a season-high 21 points — on seven 3-pointers — and eight assists for Utah. He matched his career high with the seven 3s, falling one shy of tying the franchise record. The Jazz played without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell after he entered the NBA concussion protocol. Ingles made his first start of the season in Mitchell’s place.
Luka Doncic scored 30 points for the Mavericks.
Warriors 123, Timberwolves 111
SAN FRANCISCO — Rookie center James Wiseman came off the Golden State bench to score a career-high 25 points, dazzling opposite No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards in a matchup of last year’s top two draft selections.
Edwards, who like Wiseman is just 19, also scored 25 points for his second-highest total with Minnesota.
Kelly Oubre Jr. had 20 points while playing through foul trouble for Golden State. Stephen Curry added 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds as the Warriors won their ninth straight at home against Minnesota and swept a two-game series.
Andrew Wiggins delivered a big game Monday against his old Timberwolves team and scored another 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting this time.
Curry finished 6 for 17 from the floor and 4 of 11 on 3-pointers after scoring 36 points in Monday night’s 130-108 rout of Minnesota.
