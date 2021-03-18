Nets 124, Pacers 115
Indianapolis — James Harden had 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 124-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
The Nets were without fellow All-Stars Kyrie Irving (groin) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) and newcomer Blake Griffin (knee). Harden was 13 of 27 from the field and 12 of 14 at the line. When he wasn’t shooting, he set up open teammates driving to the basket, often for dunks and layups.
Kings 121, Wizards 119
WASHINGTON — De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and hit a jumper over Bradley Beal with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the Sacramento Kings a 121-119 victory over the Washington Wizards.
Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes each added 18 points for Sacramento, which got its first win in the third of a six-game East Coast trip. The Kings have gone 4-4 since a nine-game slide that spanned most of February.
Russell Westbrook had 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists — his 11th triple-double of the season — for the Wizards, who have lost five straight since the All-Star break, the last four of those at home.
Bucks 109, 76ers 105, OT
PHILADELPHIA — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams.
With P.J. Tucker reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a trade with Houston, Donte DiVincenzo scored 20 points and Jrue Holiday added 19 for the Bucks, who have won five in a row and 10 of 11.
Tucker did not play Wednesday for the Rockets, and neither did Milwaukee’s D.J. Augustin and D.J. Wilson, who according to ESPN are heading to Houston in the trade.
Tobias Harris scored 19 points and Danny Green added 18 for Philadelphia, which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Philadelphia All-Star Joel Embiid sat for the third straight game with a bruised left knee. Ben Simmons had 13 points and 12 assists and hit a late 3-pointer.
Pistons 116, Raptors 112
DETROIT — Saddiq Bey had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons overcame Norman Powell’s 43 points to beat the Toronto Raptors 116-112 on Wednesday night, ending a four-game skid.
Bey, who leads all rookies in 3-pointers, was 6 of 10 from behind the arc for Detroit, which had lost 10 of 12. Delon Wright added 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Jerami Grant had 23 points. The Pistons outrebounded Toronto 54-30.
Chris Boucher added 21 points for the Raptors, who have lost six straight. Kyle Lowry had eight points and 15 assists.
Cavaliers 117, Celtics 110
CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland added 25 and Cleveland’s young guards made big plays down the stretch to beat Boston.
The Cavs ended a four-game losing streak and a nine-game skid against Boston.
Cleveland played with a lead all night, but the Cavs had to hold off a second-half rally by Boston led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum scored 29 points and Brown 28 for the Celtics, who lost at home to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
Warriors 108, Rockets 94
HOUSTON — Draymond Green had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season and Golden State handed Houston its franchise-record 18th straight loss.
Houston’s skid surpasses the 17 straight losses by the San Diego Rockets in 1968, when they went 15-67 in their first year as a franchise. It’s the first time the Rockets have lost nine consecutive home games since they dropped 11 straight in 1983.
Reserve Jordan Poole scored 23 points and made a career-high six 3-pointers for the Warriors. Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 25 points.
Spurs 106, Bulls 99
CHICAGO — Jakob Poeltl tied a career high with 20 points and set one with 16 rebounds and San Antonio used a huge fourth quarter to beat Chicago.
The Spurs trailed by 23 in the second quarter and were down 58-40 after their lowest-scoring first half of the season. But they dominated Chicago 39-19 in the fourth to come away with their second straight win after losing three of four.
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 29 points.
Nuggets 129, Hornets 104
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for another triple-double, Michael Porter Jr. added 28 points and Denver beat Charlotte.
Jokic has 10 triple-doubles this season and 51 overall. He also had his 228th double-double to move one past Dikembe Mutumbo for the franchise record. Jokic leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 36 in 40 games.
Will Barton scored 23 points to help the Nuggets win for the seventh time in eight games and snap Charlotte’s four-game winning streak.
Grizzlies 89, Heat 85
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant dribbled the length of the court for a tiebreaking layup with 1.2 seconds left to lift Memphis past Miami.
Memphis’ Kyle Anderson intercepted the inbound pass after Morant’s basket, was fouled and made two free throws to end Miami’s winning streak at five.
Jimmy Butler was questionable to play after twisting his left ankle late in Tuesday’s loss to Cleveland but led the Heat with 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting.
Mavericks 105, Clippers 89
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 42 points and Dallas split a two-game set against its first-round playoff opponent from last season, beating Los Angeles.
Josh Richardson scored 14 points and was a defensive spark as the Mavericks answered a 109-99 loss two nights earlier and won the season series, 2-1. The other Dallas victory was by 51 points in LA three games into the season in December. The Clippers beat the Mavs in six games last summer in the NBA’s playoff bubble.
Paul George had 28 points for the Clippers.
