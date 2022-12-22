Nets 143, Warriors 113

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York.

