Pistons 129, Raptors 105
TAMPA, Fla. — Wayne Ellington scored 25 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the virus-depleted Toronto Raptors 129-105 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Ellington was 8 of 11 from 3-point range and the Pistons were 20 for 41 overall from long range. Detroit’s backup had 56 points, with Rodney McGruder and Saben Lee each finishing with 20.
Norman Powell had 36 points for Toronto, and Kyle Lowry added 21 points.
The Raptors played without Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, three of their top four scorers, and reserves Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Coach Nick Nurse and most of his staff also were held out.
Pacers 114, Cavaliers 111
CLEVELAND — T.J. McConnell set an NBA record with nine steals in the first half and posted his second career triple-double with 16 points, 13 assists and a franchise-best 10 steals, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 114-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
McConnell also went 8 of 8 from the field in 36 minutes off the bench as Indiana rallied from a 19-point deficit in the third quarter and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak. Malcolm Brogdon scored 27 points for the Pacers, who snapped a four-game skid.
The NBA record of 11 steals in a game is shared by New Jersey’s Kendall Gill on April 3, 1999, against Miami, and San Antonio’s Larry Kenon on Dec. 26, 1976, at Kansas City.
76ers 131, Jazz 123, OT
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 40 points and 19 rebounds and hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation, and Tobias Harris scored 11 of his 22 points in overtime to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Utah Jazz 131-123 in a matchup of the Eastern and Western Conference leaders.
Ben Simmons added 17 points for the 76ers, who improved to 24-12.
Donovan Mitchell had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the West-leading Jazz, who lost their second straight. Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points apiece for Utah.
Mitchell was ejected with 30.8 seconds left in overtime after picking up his second technical. He got his first with 57.5 seconds remaining in the extra period after arguing a foul call.
Nets 132, Rockets 114
HOUSTON — James Harden had a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in the first meeting with his former Houston teammates and the Brooklyn Nets won 132-114 on Wednesday night to hand the Rockets their 13th straight loss.
The Nets set a franchise record with their seventh straight road victory and have won 10 of their last 11 overall. It’s the longest skid for the Rockets, who had just eight players available because of injuries, since they dropped 15 in a row in 2001.
Hawks 115, Magic 112
ORLANDO, Fla. — Trae Young scored 32 points and hit the go-ahead free throws with eight seconds remaining as Atlanta Hawks rallied from 19 down in the second half to beat Orlando.
Atlanta made 9 of 13 on 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and 21 of 45 in the game to complete their biggest comeback of the season.
Atlanta improved to 2-0 under interim coach Nate McMillan and won consecutive games for the first time in 5 1/2 weeks. McMillan took over Monday when Lloyd Pierce was fired.
Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds for Orlando.
Hornets 135, Timberwolves 102
MINNEAPOLIS — Terry Rozier scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and Charlotte headed into the All-Star break with an easy victory over Minnesota.
The Hornets have alternated wins and losses for the past 11 games, with the victory coming after a loss Monday night at Portland.
The Timberwolves have lost nine in a row and 13 of 14. Minnesota is 0-5 since Chris Finch replaced Ryan Saunders as coach.
Bulls 128, Pelicans 124
NEW ORLEANS — Zach LaVine capped a 36-point performance with a driving layup and four free throws during the final minute, and Chicago held off New Orleans.
Coby White scored 25 points for the Bulls. They led by many as 19 and were still up 18 in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans’ late surge pulled them as close as 117-113 on Jaxson Hayes alley-oop dunk as he was fouled with 1:49 left.
Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 28 points.
Mavericks 87, Thunder 78
DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 13 rebounds with European sidekick Luka Doncic sidelined by a back issue going into his second All-Star appearance, and Dallas beat Oklahoma City.
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points, Josh Richardson added 16 and Dallas cruised most of the second half without the NBA’s sixth-leading scorer.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points for Oklahoma City.
Trail Blazers 108, Warriors 106
PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard hit a deep 3-pointer with 13.7 seconds left to give the Portland Trail Blazers a hard-fought 108-106 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.
Lillard and Carmelo Anthony each had 22 points for the Blazers, who kept it close most of the way after the Warriors jumped out to an early lead.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 35 points. His 3-pointer gave Golden State a 101-96 lead with 3:57 remaining.
After a 3 by Lillard tied it 103-all, Draymond Green's 3 put the Warriors in front with 1:43 to go.
Lillard made free throws to get Portland within a point, then hit a 29-footer to give the Blazers a 108-106 lead with 13.7 seconds left. He took a charge from Green, which prompted an unsuccessful challenge by Golden State, and Portland won its second straight after a four-game losing streak.
Kings 123, L.A. Lakers 120
