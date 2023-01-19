Hawks 130, Mavericks 122
DALLAS — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Hawks 130, Mavericks 122
DALLAS — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night.
John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27.
Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. Doncic went third overall and Young fifth.
Wizards 116, Knicks 105
NEW YORK — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and Washington never trailed against New York.
Kuzma also had 13 rebounds and seven assists. Beal shot 7 for 11 after being sidelined by a strained left hamstring. The Wizards went 1-4 without him.
Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Washington against his former team.
Hornets 122, Rockets 117
HOUSTON — Terry Rozier scored 26 points and Charlotte held off reeling Houston to snap a five-game skid Wednesday night after LaMelo Ball injured his left ankle again.
The Hornets, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, got their first win since Jan. 6 over the hapless Rockets. Houston, which has the NBA’s worst record and hasn’t won since Dec. 26, has lost a season-high 12 straight.
Grizzlies 115, Cavaliers 114
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and Memphis won its 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating Cleveland.
Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and Dillon Brooks preserved the victory by blocking Garland’s 3-point try at the buzzer.
Thunder 126, Pacers 106
OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and Oklahoma rolled past Indiana for its fourth straight victory.
Joe, a reserve, tied a career high with seven made 3-pointers in just 22 minutes.
Lu Dort had 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Kenrich Williams added 12 points and a career-best 10 assists for the Thunder.
Andrew Nembhard scored 18 points for Indiana. The Pacers have lost five straight.
Heat 124, Pelicans 98
NEW ORLEANS — Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and Miami led comfortably from the first quarter on against New Orleans.
Jimmy Butler added 18 points and Gabe Vincent hit four 3-pointers as part of a 16-point night for the Heat. They never trailed and led for all but the first two minutes en route to their fourth victory in five games.
Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 118
DENVER — Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver’s record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Murray scored seven of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nuggets win their 15th straight at home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.