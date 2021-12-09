Cavaliers 115, Bulls 92
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland scored 24 points and rookie power forward Evan Mobley had 16 points and nine rebounds to send Cleveland past Chicago.
Pacers 122, Knicks 102
INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Duarte scored 23 points, Myles Turner had 22 and Indiana beat New York.
76ers 110, Hornets 106
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joel Embiid had 32 points, Seth Curry added 23 points and eight assists, and Philadelphia beat Charlotte for the second time in three nights.
Tobias Harris added 18 points in a rematch of a game the 76ers won 127-124 in overtime Monday night on the same court.
Wizards 119, Pistons 116
DETROIT — Kyle Kuzma hit a 3 with 0.6 seconds left in overtime and the Washington Wizards handed the Detroit Pistons their 10th straight loss, 119-116.
Kuzma scored 26 points and Bradley Beal added 25 for the Wizards, who blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Heat 113, Bucks 104
MIAMI — Caleb Martin scored a career-high 28 points and Miami beat Milwaukee.
Starting for the injured Jimmy Butler, Martin shot 9 of 12 from the field, including 6 for 8 on 3-pointers, as the Heat tied a franchise record with 22 3s against the defending NBA champions.
Thunder 110, Raptors 109
TORONTO — Mike Muscala made a go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 of his 26 points in the third quarter, and Oklahoma City held on late to win its second straight game, rallying from a 13-point deficit to beat injury-depleted Toronto.
Rockets 114, Nets 104
HOUSTON — Eric Gordon scored 21 points before being ejected in the fourth quarter and Garrison Mathews added 19 as Houston extended its winning streak to seven games with a victory over shorthanded Brooklyn.
Mavericks 104, Grizzlies 96
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Luka Doncic scored 26 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 and Dallas used a fourth-quarter rally to end a three-game skid.
Reggie Bullock added 15 for the Mavericks, who surpassed 100 points for only the second time in the past six games.
Nuggets 120, Pelicans 114, OT
NEW ORLEANS — Nikola Jokic scored 11 of his season-high 39 points in overtime to go with his 11 assists and 11 rebounds, and Denver outlasted mistake-prone New Orleans.
Jokic had five points in the final 1:29 of regulation to help the Nuggets erase a five-point deficit.
Jazz 136, Timberwolves 104
MINNEAPOLIS — Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and sharp-shooting Utah beat Minnesota for its fifth straight win.
Mitchell made 14 of 23 shots and Utah connected for 25 3-pointers, two shy of their season high set last Friday against Boston.
Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and five rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points — all from deep — off the bench for Utah.
Kings 142, Magic 130
SACRAMENTO — De’Aaron Fox scored 33 points, Tyrese Haliburton had a big fourth quarter and the Sacramento Kings won their season-best third straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 142-130.
Fox shot 12 of 18 and made a pair of 3-pointers to help the Kings set a season high for scoring.
Warriors 104, Trail Blazers 94
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 22 points and moved within nine 3-pointers of tying Ray Allen’s career record, and the Golden State Warriors held off the injury-depleted Portland Trail Blazers.
The reigning NBA scoring champion shot 6 of 17 from beyond the arc, missing his initial four 3-point tries before connecting at the 5:55 mark of the first quarter.
Curry went 4 of 12 in the first half as Golden State held a 47-45 edge at the break.
