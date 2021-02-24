Cavaliers 112, Hawks 111
CLEVELAND — Lamar Stevens drove for an easy dunk with 4.1 seconds left and Atlanta failed to get off a final shot as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Hawks 112-111 on Tuesday night to end their 10-game losing streak — the NBA’s longest this season.
Pistons 105, Magic 93
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rookie guard Saben Lee scored a career-best 21 points, Josh Jackson added 18 and the Detroit Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak with a 105-93 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.
Mavericks 110, Celtics 107
DALLAS — Luka Doncic hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining — the Dallas sensation’s second go-ahead 3 in the final minute — and the Mavericks avoided a fourth-quarter collapse in a 110-107 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.
The Celtics trailed by 11 points with three minutes to go before Jaylen Brown put them in front in the final minute with a short jumper. Doncic answered with a 3 before Brown pulled Boston even at 107-all with another bucket. Boston’s desperation inbound pass hit the rim.
Warriors 114, Knicks 106
NEW YORK — Stephen Curry welcomed fans back to Madison Square Garden with another big night in the building, scoring 37 points and leading the Golden State Warriors to a 114-106 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday.
Curry, who owns a 50-point game and a triple-double in the arena, returned from a one-game absence to make the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:38 left. He scored 26 points in the second half and added six rebounds and six assists.
Nets 127, Kings 118
NEW YORK — Bruce Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 127-118 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.
The Nets had five players score in double figures. James Harden recorded his sixth triple-double with the Nets, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists. He ranks second in franchise history, one behind Jason Kidd.
76ers 109, Raptors 102
TAMPA, Fla. — Tobias Harris scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Philadelphia beat Toronto to end the Raptors’ four-game winning streak.
Joel Embiid had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers, and Furkan Korkmanz added 19 points.
Normal Powell led the Raptors with 24 points. Pascal Siakam added 22 and Fred VanVleet had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Ben Simmons finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers, who overcame seven fourth-quarter turnovers to end their four-game road losing streak.
Bucks 139, Timberwolves 112
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokoumpo had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Milwaukee spoiled the debut of new Minnesota coach Chris Finch.
Antetokounmpo put up those numbers in just 29 minutes. Bryn Forbes added a season-high 23 points as the Bucks won their third straight and had seven players score in double figures. The Bucks shot 53.5% overall and went 20 of 42 from 3-point range.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley each scored 26 points for the Timberwolves.
Nuggets 111, Trail Blazers 106
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 41 points and Jamal Murray celebrated his 24th birthday by scoring 19 of his 24 in the fourth quarter to lead Denver over Portland.
Damian Lillard had 20 of his 25 points in the second half and added 13 assists but it wasn’t enough for the Blazers, who were coming off a 32-point loss Monday night in Phoenix.
Lillard had only five points at halftime but the Blazers rallied from 12 down to tie it at the break behind Carmelo Anthony’s big second quarter. Anthony hit six of eight shots and two of his three 3-point attempts, scoring 16 of his 19 first-half points in the period. He finished with 24.
Clippers 135, Wizards 116
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the Clippers routed Washington, snapping the Wizards’ season-high five-game winning streak.
Paul George had 30 points before leaving with 7:19 remaining because of a minutes restriction after a toe injury. The Clippers had four bench players in double figures as their reserves outscored the Wizards’ subs 58-29.
Bradley Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer at 32.9 points per game, finished with 28 points and 10 assists. Russell Westbrook had 20 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.
