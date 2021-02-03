Raptors 123, Magic 108
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fred VanVleet set a franchise record with 54 points and hit a career-best 11 3-pointers as the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Orlando Magic 123-108 on Tuesday night.
VanVleet made 11 of his first 12 attempts from 3-point range. He finished 17 of 23 from the field and 9 for 9 at the free throw line to surpass the previous Raptors record of 52 points scored by DeMar DeRozan on Jan. 1, 2018.
The fifth-year guard out of Wichita State easily topped his previous high of 36 points set last season by scoring 17 in the first quarter, 11 in the second, 18 in the third and six more in the fourth before being lifted after the outcome was decided.
VanVleet’s previous best for 3s in a regular-season game was seven. He made eight in a playoff game last October against Brooklyn.
Toronto, which entered second in the NBA in 3s and attempts per game, connected on 20 of 46 shots from beyond the arc. Once 2-8, the Raptors won for the seventh time in the past 11 games. They beat the reeling Magic for a second time in three nights and for the seventh consecutive time over the past three seasons.
Norman Powell had 23 points for Toronto, and Kyle Lowry posted a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Orlando, which has lost 12 of 14, tried almost every guard on its roster against the 6-foot-1 VanVleet with little to no success. He had three 3-pointers from at least 30 feet and hit a trio of catch-and-shoot 3s in transition.
VanVleet equaled the franchise record of 52 points with a layup with 4:45 to play and then set the new mark on another layup with 3:46 left.
Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 18 rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier scored 12 of Orlando’s first 14 points and finished with 21. Rookie guard Cole Anthony chipped in with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Pacers 134, Grizzlies 116
INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had a season-high 32 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday night as the Indiana Pacers beat Memphis 134-116, snapping the Grizzlies' seven-game winning streak.
The Pacers bulit a double-digit lead early and kept adding to it, finishing with a season-high point total.
Sabonis made 11 of his first 12 shots and had a double-double (24 points, 11 rebounds) by halftime. He finished with 13 rebounds and recorded his 14th double-double in 16 starts.
Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points and Myles Turner 22 for the Pacers (12-9).
The Grizzlies entered with the NBA's longest active win streak and ended up one victory shy of matching the franchise record of eight straight wins set four times, most recently in 2015.
The Pacers started strong and led by as many as 15 points, on the way to a 37-27 edge after one period. The 37 points were a season high for the first quarter.
The Pacers kept the pressure on, building a 71-50 lead at halftime. The 71 first-half points were another season high.
Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 25 points.
The Pacers' Jeremy Lamb finished with 19 points. He has scored in double figures in seven of eight games after starting the season late due to injury.
Trail Blazers 132, Wizards 121
WASHINGTON — Damian Lillard scored 32 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 26 while hitting seven 3-pointers and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers held on for a 132-121 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.
Enes Kanter had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Portland, which improved to 2-2 on its six-game road trip.
Carmelo Anthony had 21 points off the bench and Robert Covington added 19 for the Blazers, who have been without starters CJ McCollum (foot), Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) and Derrick Jones Jr. (foot) for at least three games each.
Celtics 111, Warriors 107
SAN FRANCISCO — Jayson Tatum had 27 points in picking up the offensive slack for Boston without injured Marcus Smart, and the Celtics withstood another scoring outburst by Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 111-107 on Tuesday night.
Curry scored 38 points with seven 3-pointers and joined late Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain as the only Warriors to score 17,000 points for the franchise.
Andrew Wiggins' layup with a minute to go for Golden State made it a three-point game, but Tatum converted a pair of free throws with 49.6 seconds left and Curry missed a contested 3 moments later.
Jaylen Brown, back in the Bay Area where he starred as a college player at California in Berkeley, drove through the lane for an emphatic, one-handed slam that put the Celtics up 106-96 with 4 minutes left. Curry's three-point play at the 3:17 mark made it a seven-point game.
Brown wound up with 18 points and 10 rebounds as Boston snapped a two-game skid with its fourth straight victory against Golden State, ending the Warriors' three-game home winning streak.
Curry, who upped his NBA-best 3-point total to 96, has 17,011 points in his 12 seasons. Chamberlain scored 17,783 in six seasons with the franchise.
Curry’s 3-pointer with 1:03 to go in the third quarter got his team within 81-80. He also had 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. The two-time MVP counted on his lesser-known supporting cast of Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kent Bazemore in a matchup of teams each missing a key player.
The Warriors’ already-depleted frontcourt rotation took another hit Tuesday. Rookie No. 2 draft pick James Wiseman is sidelined with a sprained left wrist he hurt during a rout of Detroit on Saturday night. Golden State then lost starting center Kevon Looney to a sprained left ankle that kept him out during the second half.
Boston outscored Golden State 28-17 in the second quarter for a 52-all tie at halftime.
Jazz 117, Pistons 105
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 117-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
Mike Conley added 20 points and Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 18 for Utah, which reclaimed the NBA’s best record with the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Brooklyn Nets earlier on Tuesday. Royce O’Neale tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The Jazz (16-5) won their ninth straight home game.
Jerami Grant scored 27 points to lead Detroit and Josh Jackson added 22. Mason Plumlee totaled 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons. Detroit (5-16) lost its second straight game.
The Pistons trailed by as many as 28 points in the first half before rallying late in the fourth quarter. Jackson, Grant, and Plumlee scored baskets on three straight possessions to fuel a 10-1 run that cut Utah’s lead to 109-105 with 2:06 left.
Bogdanovic slammed the door on a further rally with back-to-back corner threes, giving the Jazz a 115-105 lead with 48.6 seconds to go.
Mitchell and Conley each scored a pair of baskets on the first four Jazz possessions and it helped Utah build up a 24-9 lead in the first quarter. The Jazz capitalized on poor shooting from the Pistons. Detroit missed 12 of its first 16 shots and trailed by double digits for much of the quarter. Utah shot 54% from the field in the same stretch.
