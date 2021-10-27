Knicks 112, 76ers 99
NEW YORK — Kemba Walker scored 19 points in his best game with his hometown team and the New York Knicks snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Evan Fournier added 18 points in the Knicks’ first victory over Philadelphia since April 12, 2017. Julius Randle had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Joel Embiid didn’t have a field goal in the first half of his career loss to the Knicks, who seized control by outscoring Philadelphia 39-16 in the second quarter. Tobias Harris scored 23 points for the 76ers. Embiid finished with 14 points and six rebounds, shooting just 2 for 7. He had been 12-0 in games he played against New York.
Warriors 106, Thunder 98
OKLAHOMA CITY — Stephen Curry scored 23 points and the Warriors remained unbeaten, rallying in the second half to beat the Thunder.
Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and Damion Lee scored 20 for the Warriors, who have opened the season with four straight wins.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting for the winless Thunder.
Oklahoma City led by 11 points at halftime and by 12 midway through the third quarter before Golden State began chipping away.
A 3-pointer by Otto Porter Jr. put the Warriors ahead for the first time, 78-76, with a minute left in the third. The Warriors took an 81-76 edge into the fourth, and they remained in control the rest of the way.
Mavericks 116, Rockets 106
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Reggie Bullock had his best game with his new team by scoring 16 points and the Mavericks beat the Rockets in coach Jason Kidd’s first home game Tuesday night.
Kristaps Porzingis had another rough shooting night, starting 1 of 9 before finally making his 3-pointer and leaving a short time later. The oft-injured Porzingis didn’t return because of lower back tightness. He came into the game with a black eye.
Eric Gordon scored 22 points, and Christian Wood had 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Rockets, who lost Dallas’ home opener for the first time after winning the previous three times.
Jazz 122, Nuggets 110
SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 16 rebounds and Donovan Mitchell added 22 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 122-110 win over the Denver Nuggets in a game where Nikola Jokic left with a knee injury.
The reigning NBA MVP had 24 points in just 15 first-half minutes before he got hurt.
Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic each contributed 15 for the Jazz, who moved to 3-0 on the season.
Two minutes before halftime, Jokic banged knees with Gobert and stayed down holding his right leg.
He eventually got up with assistance and limped to the locker room. He will be examined again, but initial injury report was a knee contusion.
Aaron Gordon scored 20 points and Monte Morris had 19 for the Nuggets, who dropped to 2-2. After period of lights-out shooting, Denver went 7-for-19 from the field in the fourth quarter.
