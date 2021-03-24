Nuggets 110, Magic 99
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets built a big lead before holding off the Orlando Magic 110-99 on Tuesday night.
Denver had a 24-point advantage early in the second half that was trimmed to five. But the Nuggets won their sixth consecutive road game to tie a franchise record set twice previously, most recently in 2018.
The Nuggets also won their ninth straight against the Magic and for the 16th time in 18 meetings dating to the 2003-04 season.
Orlando got within 92-86 with six minutes to play, but missed its next three shots and faded down the stretch. The slumping Magic lost for the 11th time in 12 games and dropped to 9-14 at home.
Knicks 131, Wizards 113
NEW YORK — Julius Randle scored 37 points to spark the New York Knicks to a 131-113 rout of the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.
The All-Star was one of six players to finish in double figures for New York, which evened its record at 22-22. RJ Barrett scored 21, Alec Burks added 20 and Mitchell Robinson had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Bradley Beal scored 22 points for the Wizards, who lost for the ninth time in 11 games.
Before the game, Washington coach Scott Brooks spoke passionately about the importance of his team stringing wins to make a push for the franchise’s first playoff berth since the 2017-18 season.
Suns 110, Heat 100
MIAMI — The last time the Phoenix Suns won seven consecutive road games, Chris Paul had yet to become an NBA All-Star, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges were 10, and Deandre Ayton had not even started playing basketball.
That was then. The Suns are rolling now, and the Miami Heat just keep on sputtering as the trade deadline looms.
Booker scored 23 points, Ayton finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds and the Suns added to Miami’s miserable stretch with a 110-100 win on Tuesday night.
Nets 116, Trail Blazers 112
PORTLAND, Ore. — James Harden had 25 points and 17 assists to lead Brooklyn over Portland.
Jeff Green finished with 20 points, 15 in the first half and a pair of free throws to close it out with 4.8 seconds left. Nicolas Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Brooklyn, which played without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Enes Kanter had 19 points, 19 rebounds and six assists, while Damian Lillard had 22 points and nine assists for the Trail Blazers. Lillard and has backcourt partner McCollum had a tough night against the Nets, going to a combined 10 for 35 (28%) from the field.
76ers 108, Warriors 98
SAN FRANCISCO — Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead jumper with 3:44 to play, scored another basket on the next possession and finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to help Philadelphia hold off Golden State.
Harris also converted a free throw on Draymond Green’s technical foul with 2:47 remaining.
Ben Simmons added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Sixers, who pulled off their second consecutive road win after a 101-100 victory at New York on Sunday. Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia improved to 31-13 with its ninth victory in 10 games.
Kelly Oubre Jr. had 24 points and 10 rebounds to carry the load for the Warriors, with Stephen Curry sidelined for at least another week because of a bruised tailbone.
