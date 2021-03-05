Celtics 132, Raptors 125
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, outlasting the short-handed Toronto Raptors 132-125 on Thursday night.
Jaylen Brown added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kemba Walker finished with 15 points.
Toronto, which played without starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, along with Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw as they remained in the health and safety protocols, has lost four of five. Coach Nick Nurse and several members of his staff were also in the protocols, leaving the coaching duties to assistant Sergio Scariolo.
Knicks 114, Pistons 104
NEW YORK — Julius Randle capped his All-Star first half with 27 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists, sending the New York Knicks into the break with a winning record after a 114-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.
RJ Barrett added 21 points to help the Knicks improve to 19-18 in their first season under Tom Thibodeau. They have missed the playoffs for seven straight years but finished the first half in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.
Elfrid Payton had 20 points after missing the last four games with a sore right hamstring.
Nuggets 113, Pacers 103
INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points and Nikola Jokic added 24 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists Thursday night, leading the Denver Nuggets past the Indiana Pacers 113-103.
Denver closed out the first half of the season with four straight road wins.
Indiana was led by Myles Turner’s 22 points and a season-high tying 12 rebounds, but lost for the fifth time in six games. Domantas Sabonis had his fourth triple-double this season with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Pacers lost their fifth in a row at home.
Wizards 119, L.A. Clippers 117
Bucks 112, Grizzlies 111
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jrue Holiday hit a baseline jumper with two seconds remaining and Milwaukee escaped with the victory over Memphis.
Rookie Desmond Bane had a final chance for the Grizzlies, but his 3-pointer hit the front of the rim, giving the Bucks their sixth victory in seven games.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Khris Middleton added 22 points and 10 rebounds. Holiday and Pat Connaughton finished with 15 points each.
Ja Morant led Memphis with 35 points, 28 of them in the second half.
Heat 103, Pelicans 93
NEW ORLEANS — Jimmy Butler had 29 points and nine assists, and the Miami Heat took advantage of Zion Williamson's absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 103-93 on Thursday night.
With a repertoire of strong inside moves and accurate mid-range shooting, Butler made 10 of 14 shots and eight of nine free throws to help the Heat keep the Pelicans at bay. Butler added a late step-back 3 to give him 10 points during an 11-2 run that put Miami up 98-87 with 2:50 to go.
Kelly Olynyk hit his first four 3-point shots and finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Goran Dragic scored nine of his 13 points in the second half for Miami.
Brandon Ingram scored 17 points and Steven Adams scored 15 for New Orleans. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 13 and Josh Hart 12 for the Pelicans.
Thunder 107, Spurs 102
SAN ANTONIO — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in the second half to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-102 on Thursday night and snap a two-game losing streak.
Mike Muscala added 18 points, and Luguentz Dort had 15 for Oklahoma City.
San Antonio veteran DeMar DeRozan had 20 points, Trey Lyles added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Dejounte Murray had 14 points.
The Spurs had won three of five entering the game but couldn’t sustain an early lead.
San Antonio took an 11-point lead at the half while playing their first game before a sizeable crowd of just over 1,000 fans. Any jolt the team received from those fans faded at halftime.
Suns 120, Warriors 98
PHOENIX — Cameron Payne scored 17 points, Devin Booker added 16 and Phoenix easily handled short-handed Golden State.
The Suns enter the All-Star break at 24-11, winning 16 of 19 dating to Jan. 28.
The Warriors were missing a big chunk of their usual production: Stephen Curry (rest), Draymond Green (ankle) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) were all out of the lineup. Because of that, they predictably struggled.
Jordan Poole led Golden State with 26 points.
Trail Blazers 123, Kings 119
PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 44 points, including 10 straight at a key moment down the stretch, to give the Portland Trail Blazers a victory over the Sacramento Kings.
Enes Kanter added 22 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won three straight heading into the All-Star break. Lillard finished with eight 3-pointers.
De'Aaron Fox had 32 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for Sacramento, which had six players score in double figures.
Richaun Holmes dunked to give the Kings a 103-98 lead with 5:41 left, but Lillard answered with a 3-pointer and Kanter's layup tied it at 103.
Sacramento went up 108-103 with 3:49 to go on Harrison Barnes' layup and Buddy Hield's 3. Lillard responded with a pullup jumper, a layup and a pair of 3-pointers in quick succession to put the Blazers ahead 115-108 with just more than a minute left.
