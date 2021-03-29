Suns 101, Hornets 97, OT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Devin Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul added 16 in the Phoenix Suns’ overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets.
Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points and Mikal Bridges had 13 for the Suns, who won three of four on their swing through the Southeast.
Devonte Graham led the Hornets with 30 points and Terry Rozier had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Bridges also had double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds), Gordon Hayward scored 15 and P.J. Washington added 12 rebounds.
Trail Blazers 122, Raptors 117
AMPA, Fla. — CJ McCollum scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors.
Damian Lillard had 22 points and 11 assists for the Blazers, who took command in the third quarter.
Pascal Siakam finished with 26 points and eight rebounds, and Fred VanVleet added 20 points and eight assists for Toronto, which lost for the 11th time in 12 games.
Nuggets 126, Hawks 102
DENVER — Aaron Gordon scored 13 points in his Denver debut to help the Nuggets beat Atlanta.
Acquired from Orlando at the trade deadline, Gordon started and played 21 minutes. Nikola Jokic added with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Trae Young scored 21 points for Atlanta. The Hawks lost for the third time in 12 games.
Lakers 96, Magic 93
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.