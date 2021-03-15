Warriors 131, Jazz 119
SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green had his 26th career triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists and the Golden State Warriors held off the NBA-leading Utah Jazz to end a season-worst four-game losing streak.
Green also had four steals in his second triple-double of the season. Stephen Curry had 32 points with six 3-pointers to go with nine assists.
Andrew Wiggins added 28 points as Golden State returned home for a rare Sunday matinee at Chase Center, where the Warriors had played just one time over the previous 24 days.
76ers 134, Spurs 99
PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris scored 23 points, Seth Curry had 21 and Philadelphia won it first game since Joel Embiid was lost with an injury, beating San Antonio.
The Sixers’ hold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference appears tenuous with Embiid out for at least two weeks with a bone bruise on his left knee. Embiid had emerged as an MVP candidate, averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games until he was injured Friday night at Washington.
Heat 102, Magic 97
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jimmy Butler scored 29 points, Tyler Herro added 22 and Miami rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Orlando.
The Heat won their fourth straight game and for the 10th time in 11 games.
Butler finished with nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals in 36 minutes.
Hawks 100, Cavaliers 82
ATLANTA — John Collins scored 22 points, Danilo Gallinari had 20 and Atlanta beat Cleveland for its fifth consecutive victory under interim coach Nate McMillan.
Collins set a season high with 13 rebounds. Trae Young scored 14 points.
Celtics 134, Rockets 107
HOUSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points, Jayson Tatum added 23 and Boston handed Houston its 16th straight loss — one short of the franchise record.
Boston won for the fifth time in six games.
Victor Oladipo led Houston with 26 points.
Timberwolves 114, Trail Blazers 112
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 34 points and short-handed Minnesota held off Portland.
Ricky Rubio added 15 points, including eight free throws in the final seconds. Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points as Minnesota started with just 10 players after rookie Jaden McDaniels was added to the health and safety protocols before the game.
Thunder 128, Grizzlies 122
OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and Aleksej Pokusevski had a career-high 23, helping Oklahoma City beat Memphis.
Kenrich Williams added 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting.
Ja Morant had 22 points and seven assists for Memphis.
Bulls 118, Raptors 95
CHICAGO — Rookie Patrick Williams had a career-best 23 points to lead Chicago past Toronto.
Zach LaVine added 15 points to help the Bulls end a two-game slide.
Norman Powell scored 32 points for Toronto, and Kyle Lowry had 20 points and eight assists before being ejected in the final minutes after picking up his second technical foul for arguing with officials. The depleted Raptors lost their fifth straight.
Pelicans 135, Clippers 115
