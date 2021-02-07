Knicks 110, Trail Blazers 99
NEW YORK — Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle scored 22 points apiece to power the New York Knicks to a 110-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.
Six players scored in double figures for New York, which has won two straight and improved to 11-13. RJ Barrett scored 18 points, Alec Burks added 16 and fellow reserve Immanuel Quickley had 12.
Damian Lillard scored 29 points in his return to the lineup but Portland had its two-game winning streak end. Lillard, who missed Portland’s 121-105 victory at Philadelphia on Thursday with a strained abdomen, started and played 38 minutes.
Bulls 118, Magic 92
ORLANDO, Fla. — Zach LaVine bounced back from a poor performance a night earlier and scored 39 points as Chicago routed injury-plagued Orlando.
Kings 119, Nuggets 114
SACRAMENTO — Harrison Barnes had 28 points and seven rebounds to help offset a career-high 50 points by Denver’s Nikola Jokic, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Nuggets 119-114 to complete a season sweep.
Barnes made five 3-pointers, shot 10 of 16 overall and scored 13 points in the third quarter. Barnes also made a pair of free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining.
Jokic just missed adding to his franchise record of 46 triple-doubles with another huge night. The big man had 12 assists and nine rebounds and scored 23 points in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t enough for the Nuggets, who lost their third straight.
76ers 124, Nets 108
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 33 points and Ben Simmons had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 124-108 victory over the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.
Tobias Harris added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers, who have won five of six.
James Harden had 26 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Brooklyn, which was without stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
Irving is day to day with a right finger sprain, and Durant is out for a week due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Simmons, reportedly an important piece of a potential Philadelphia-Houston trade that never materialized when Harden landed in Brooklyn last month in a blockbuster deal, played aggressively throughout.
Simmons' highlight was a steal and fast-break dunk over Tyler Johnson with 59 seconds left in the third quarter. Simmons finished with three steals.
Embiid surpassed 30 points for the eighth time in nine games. The big man was questionable after landing awkwardly on his right knee in Thursday’s 121-105 loss to Portland but showed no ill effects of the injury.
The 76ers took control with a 14-0 run over 3:05 late in the third. Harden tied it at 79 with 5:15 left on a free throw after Danny Green was whistled for a technical foul, one of four in the game.
Then, the Sixers took over.
Harris started the spurt with a jumper before Green scored eight straight, including a pair of 3-pointers from virtually the same spot in the left corner. Embiid’s two free throws with 2:10 left in the period finished the run, giving Philadelphia its largest lead to that point at 93-79. The Nets were 0 for 4 from the field with three turnovers during the game-changing stretch.
Bucks 124, Cavaliers 99
CLEVELAND — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 20 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in two days, 124-99 on Saturday night.
Khris Middleton added 20 points and Bryn Forbes had 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting from 3-point territory for the Bucks, who broke the game open with a 42-18 run spanning the third and fourth quarters and won their fourth in a row.
Milwaukee began its six-game road trip Friday, when Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 12 boards in a 123-105 victory at Cleveland. The Bucks didn’t arrive in Northeast Ohio until the afternoon due to mechanical issues on their team plane.
Andre Drummond paced the Cavaliers with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Cleveland completed a stretch of four home games in six days, winning once, and has lost seven of its nine overall.
Milwaukee went ahead for good late in the first and took its largest lead at 122-92 on a floater by Jaylen Adams with 3:16 left in the fourth. Holiday finished with eight assists and Antetokounmpo had five.
Collin Sexton scored 17 points and Darius Garland had 17 points and nine assists for Cleveland. Drummond made 12 of 17 shots and was 4 of 5 from the foul line, while Taurean Prince had 12 points off the bench.
Milwaukee held a 59-54 advantage at halftime thanks to 14 points and six assists from Holiday. Drummond and Sexton each scored 13 points for Cleveland as the teams combined to shoot 54.3%.
Thunder 120, Timberwolves 118
OKLAHOMA CITY — Darius Bazley made the tiebreaking layup with 1:16 to play after Oklahoma City had blown a 23-point lead, and the Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-118 on Saturday night.
The Thunder scored a team-record 83 points in the first half, but then had only 13 in the third quarter and Minnesota came all the way back to take the lead in the final period before Oklahoma City recovered.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points for the Thunder and Mike Muscala added 22.
Naz Reid scored a career-high 29 points for the Timberwolves, but missed a layup that would have tied the game with 2 seconds to play.
The Thunder looked poised to run away with the contest, opening the game on a 10-0 run before Minnesota guard Ricky Rubio hit a 14-footer two minutes into the first quarter.
Oklahoma City then raced to a 43-24 lead by the end of the period before notching another 40 in the second.
The hot-shooting stopped in the third quarter, as the Thunder were outscored 32-13.
The Timberwolves kept chipping away and went ahead 98-96 on Jaden McDaniels' pull-up jumper with 9:44 remaining. A back-and-forth contest ensued, which included eight lead changes in the fourth.
Spurs 111, Rockets 106
HOUSTON — DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points and the San Antonio Spurs held off a late charge from the Houston Rockets for a 111-106 victory Saturday night.
The Spurs led by 10 in the fourth quarter, but it was tied late in the game before DeRozan scored the next five points to give the Spurs a 107-102 lead with a minute to go. John Wall made a layup for Houston with less than 30 seconds left, but Patty Mills hit two free throws for San Antonio to extend it to 109-104.
P.J. Tucker made two free throws for Houston after that, but Rudy Gay made two for San Antonio to secure the victory.
Wall had 27 points and Eric Gordon scored 26 off the bench as the Rockets lost for the second time in three games following a six-game winning streak. DeMarcus Cousins added 12 points with 11 rebounds while filling in for Christian Wood, who is out with a sprained right ankle.
The Rockets used a 10-0 run, with four points from Gordon and capped by a basket from Wall, to make it 100-98 and give them their first lead of the game with about 3 ½ minutes to go.
Jakob Poeltl made two free throws to give the Spurs their first points in almost three minutes and DeRozan, who had eight rebounds and seven assists, added two more free throws a few second later to put San Antonio back on top.
Hawks 132, Raptors 121
ATLANTA — Trae Young had 28 points and 13 assists, Clint Capela finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Toronto Raptors 132-121 to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday night.
Chris Boucher scored 29 points to lead the Raptors, who were going for a season-high four-game winning streak. Fred VanVleet added 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 20 for Toronto.
Snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series, Atlanta closed the game out late in the fourth quarter as Young fed Capela for an alley-oop dunk and Kevin Huerter hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 10 with 53.4 seconds remaining.
Capela scored his 15th point on a left-handed jumper that gave the Hawks their first double-digit lead at the 10:23 mark of the third quarter. Three straight Atlanta turnovers contributed to the Raptors closing within two and the Hawks calling a timeout less than two minutes later.
Collins responded with a baseline jumper, Young with a runner and Danilo Gallinari with a 3 to make it 80-71. Huerter followed with a pair of free throws to put Atlanta up 84-73.
The biggest lead Toronto had in the second was eight on Terence Davis’ 3 at the 10:22 mark. The Hawks soon went up 47-46 on Huerter’s 3 and led by five on three possessions before entering halftime with a three-point lead.
Young returned to full capacity after missing Thursday’s loss to Utah with a bruised right calf. Capela, the NBA’s leading rebounder, has pulled down at least 10 boards in 18 straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA.
Toronto had also dominated the Hawks in Atlanta, winning the last six meetings.
Pelicans 118, Grizzlies 109
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram had 27 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high four blocks, and Zion Williamson capped a 29-point night with a game-sealing dunk as New Orleans beat Memphis for its third straight victory.
Eric Bledsoe scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, when the Pelicans fell behind by seven before storming ahead by outscoring the Grizzlies 23-7 during the final seven minutes. Lonzo Ball added 16 points for New Orleans, which broke open a close game despite playing one night after pulling out a tight road game in Indiana.
Jonas Valanciunas returned from a five-game absence because of COVID-19 protocols and scored 23 points in 24 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Grizzlies from losing their third straight.
Kyle Anderson scored 21 for Memphis, and Ja Morant had 16 points and nine assists.
Mavericks 134, Warriors 132
DALLAS — Luka Doncic tied his career high with 42 points in a scoring duel with Stephen Curry, leading Dallas over Golden State.
The prime-time matchup on national TV lived up to the billing, with Curry hitting a season-high 11 3-pointers on the way to 57 points for the Warriors. It was the second-highest total of his career, behind the 62 points he scored in a win over Portland about a month ago.
Doncic was 12 of 23 from field, 7 for 12 from 3-point range and 11 of 14 on free throws with 11 assists and seven rebounds as the Mavericks ended a six-game home losing streak, the second-longest in Rick Carlisle’s 13 seasons as coach.
The Mavericks took an 18-2 lead two nights after a 31-point loss to the Warriors on the same court, but the 16-point cushion was gone by the third quarter.
Curry was 11 of 19 from 3 and made all eight of his free throws. Draymond Green matched his season high of 15 assists from the first of the two straight games with the Warriors missing all their traditional centers because of injuries.
Curry got the Warriors within a point with a three-point play with 28 seconds remaining, but Doncic assisted on a 3-pointer by Maxi Kleber for a 134-130 lead with 5.6 seconds left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.