Grizzlies 120, Clippers 114
LOS ANGELES — Ja Morant led five starters in double figures with 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in their home opener.
Morant burned Cleveland for 37 points — second-most in franchise history in a season opener — in the Grizzlies’ 11-point win. He came back strong to open a four-game West Coast trip in which the Grizzlies face three playoff teams from last season.
The Clippers twice got within two points in the final 1:14 on baskets by Paul George, who finished with 41 points and 10 rebounds.
But Jaren Jackson Jr. answered with a 3-pointer that kept the Grizzlies in front 119-114 with 17 seconds to go.
George missed a 25-footer and Luke Kennard fouled Desmond Bane, who made 1 of 2 free throws. George missed again from the left side as the Clippers fell to 0-2 to start the season.
De’Anthony Melton added 22 points, Jackson had 21 points, Bane had 19 points and Steven Adams 17 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies.
Reggie Jackson added 17 points for the Clippers.
Cavaliers 101, Hawks 95
CLEVELAND — Rookie Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Cavaliers rally for their first win of the season, beating the Hawks.
Pacers 102, Heat 91, OT
INDIANAPOLIS — Oshae Brissett scored 18 points, including the go-ahead inside basket in overtime, as the Pacers outlasted the Heat.
The teams traded baskets to start overtime, then Brissett scored off an offensive rebound to provide a 90-88 lead and start a 9-0 run.
Mavericks 103, Raptors 95
TORONTO — Luka Doncic had 27 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, narrowly missing his 37th career triple-double, Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 103-95 Saturday night.
Bulls 97, Pistons 82
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 18 rebounds and the Bulls beat the Pistons.
Timberwolves 96, Pelicans 89
MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 15 of his 25 points for Minnesota in the first quarter, before fouling out in frustration and being forced to watch the Timberwolves hang on for a victory over the Pelicans.
Bucks 121, Spurs 111
SAN ANTONIO — Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 and the Bucks held on to beat the Spurs.
Trail Blazers 134, Suns 105
PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum scored 28 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 134-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
