Knicks 119, Thunder 97
OKLAHOMA CITY — RJ Barrett scored 32 points and Julius Randle added 26 to lead the New York Knicks past the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-97.
The Knicks trailed by nine after one quarter after the Thunder shot 70.6% from the floor, but they outscored the Thunder 97-66 over the final 36 minutes.
Al Horford had 16 points to lead seven Oklahoma City players in double figures.
The Knicks overcame the deficit by forcing 18 turnovers while committing just 10 of their own. New York also outrebounded Oklahoma City 45-40 and grabbed seven more offensive boards than the Thunder.
Nets 100, Pistons 95
NEW YORK — James Harden scored 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and had his ninth triple-double with the Nets to help Brooklyn beat the Detroit Pistons 100-95.
Harden also added 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his 55th triple-double as Brooklyn improved to 26-13 with its 12th win in its last 16 games.
Bucks 125, Wizards 119
WASHINGTON — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season to help the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-119 victory over the short-handed Washington Wizards on Saturday night.
Jrue Holiday added 10 of his 18 points during the fourth quarter for the third-place Bucks, who have won eight of nine to move a game back of second-place Brooklyn and two behind Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference standings.
Hornets 114, Raptors 104
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Charlotte defeated the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-104 Saturday night in the Hornets’ first game with the general public allowed to attend.
Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier each added 17 points for the Hornets, who seemed to feed off having fans — about 3,000 of them — in attendance for the first time in more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hawks 121, Kings 106
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 17 of 28 points in the third quarter, Clint Capela had 18 of his 24 in the first half and Atlanta beat Sacramento for its fourth straight victory.
Capela also had 14 rebounds to help the Hawks improve to 4-0 under interim coach Nate McMillan. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 32 points.
Trail Blazers 125, T’wolves 121
MINNEAPOLIS — Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points and Damian Lillard added 25 points and 10 assists in Portland's victory over Minnesota.
Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 34 points and 10 rebounds. The Timberwolves have lost 14 of 16 and are 1-6 under new coach Chris Finch.
Mavericks 116, Nuggets 103
DENVER — Luka Doncic had 21 points and 12 assists, and Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points in Dallas' victory over Denver.
Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Nuggets. They had won five straight.
The Mavericks led by seven early in the third and pulled away from long range. Dallas was 9 of 18 on 3-pointers in the period and took just six shots from inside the arc. Josh Richardson hit all three of his 3-point attempts and Maxi Kleber made both of his, including one at the end of the period that made it 93-73.
Pacers 122, Suns 111
PHOENIX — Malcolm Brogden scored 25 points and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Indiana past Phoenix.
Doug McDermott also had 22 points for Indiana. Caris LeVert made his much-anticipated Indiana debut following surgery to remove a mass on his kidney. He started and had 13 points in 27 minutes.
Devin Booker had 20 points for the Suns. They had their five-game winning streak snapped and fell to 25-12.
