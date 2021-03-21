Grizzlies 111, Warriors 103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon Brooks scored 19 points each, Valanciunas added 15 rebounds and Memphis beat Golden State to split the two-game set.
Brandon Clarke added 16 points, and Ja Morant had 14 points and eight assists, including six points in Memphis’ closing 10-3 run.
Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 26 points, connecting on 10 of 21 shots.
The Warriors, already short-handed without guard Stephen Curry and frontline players James Wiseman and Eric Pascall, were dealt another setback with the absence of Kevon Looney. Looney, who played well against Valanciunas on Friday, was the latest to fall under the league’s health and safety protocol.
76ers 129, Kings 105
PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris scored 23 of his 29 points in the first half and fell just short of a triple-double to lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers over the Sacramento Kings 129-105 on Saturday night.
The Eastern Conference-leading 76ers (29-13) played without starters Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry.
Shake Milton had 28 points and Danny Green scored 18 for Philadelphia. Harris added 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Embiid has missed four straight games with a bruised left knee and is expected to be re-evaluated late this week. Simmons experienced knee soreness at the morning shootaround and was a surprise late scratch.
Bucks 120, Spurs 113
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and a season-high 15 assists, leading Milwaukee past San Antonio for its sixth straight victory.
Khris Middleton added 23 points, and Jrue Holiday had 21. Antetokounmpo grabbed eight rebounds, barely missing a triple-double.
Lonnie Walker scored a career-high 31 points for the Spurs.
Clippers 125, Hornets 98
LOS ANGELES — Paul George had 21 points and 10 assists, Kawhi Leonard added 17 points and the Los Angeles Clippers emerged from two inconsistent weeks with a big victory over Charlotte.
Terance Mann scored 16 points and Lou Williams had 15 for the Clippers, who went 23 for 23 from the free throw line during just their third win in eight games. Los Angeles bounced back from blowout losses to New Orleans and Dallas in the previous six days with an overwhelming effort against the Hornets, who lost their third straight.
Miles Bridges scored a season-high 21 points for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball scored 13 points for Charlotte in the rookie sensation’s second straight game in his native Los Angeles area.
