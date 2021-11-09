Knicks 103, 76ers 96
PHILADELPHIA — Julius Randle scored 31 points, including eight straight during a key fourth-quarter stretch, to lead the New York Knicks to a 103-96 victory over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.
Philadelphia was without four-time All-Star Joel Embiid and three others due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which are for players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive.
RJ Barrett added 15 points for the Knicks, who won their second in the last five. Randle also had 12 rebounds.
Bulls 118, Nets 95
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 24 and Chicago used a 42-point fourth quarter to pull away from Brooklyn.
Rookie Ayo Dosumnu had 15 points and played a key role in the late rally as Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak.
Kevin Durant, who entered as the NBA’s leading scorer with a 28.6 average, had 38 points but Brooklyn had its five-game winning streak snapped. LaMarcus Aldridge added 19.
Grizzlies 125, Timberwolves 118, OT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 33 points and Brandon Clarke had 20 points and nine rebounds as Memphis put together a furious fourth-quarter rally before defeating Minnesota in overtime.
Memphis trailed by as many as 16 with 7:30 left in regulation but a 21-4 rally erased Minnesota’s advantage. The Timberwolves forced OT with a 39-foot 3-pointer banked in by Karl-Anthony Towns as regulation expired.
But Memphis pulled away in the extra period.
Mavericks 108, Pelicans 92
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 25 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson added 17 apiece and Dallas overcame a sluggish start to beat New Orleans.
Still without Zion Williamson because of a broken right foot, the Pelicans went up 11 in the first quarter but didn’t lead again after the first few minutes of the second quarter in a seventh consecutive loss that dropped them to 1-10.
With Doncic watching to start the fourth, Brunson and Hardaway led a 12-0 run that gave the Mavericks a 93-71 lead. Hardaway was 4 of 5 on 3-pointers as the Mavericks shot better than 50% for a second straight game after starting 2 of 12.
Nuggets 113, Heat 96
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before the NBA MVP was ejected for violently slamming his shoulder into Markieff Morris, and Denver beat Miami.
Will Barton scored 25 points and Jeff Green, who started in place of an injured Michael Porter Jr., added 13 points for the Nuggets, who held the opposition to under 100 points for the seventh time this season.
Jimmy Butler had 31 points to lead the Heat, and Duncan Robinson had 13.
Warriors 127, Hawks 113
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored an NBA season-high 50 points with nine 3-pointers, 10 assists and seven rebounds, almost single-handedly leading the Golden State Warriors past the Atlanta Hawks.
Only Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry had registered a game with 50 points and 10 assists in Warriors franchise history.
Curry notched his 10th career 50-point game and already had 24 points on 7-for-12 shooting by halftime with five 3-pointers.
Suns 109, Kings 104
SACRAMENTO — Cameron Payne scored a season-high 24 points in 22 minutes off the bench and Phoenix got help from an overturned call to win its fifth straight game, beating Sacramento.
Devin Booker had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Phoenix. Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges scored 16 apiece.
The Suns led by 21 early in the fourth quarter but the Kings made a late push over the final five minutes.
