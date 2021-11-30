Nuggets 120, Heat 111
MIAMI — Nikola Jokic returned and scored 24 points, Aaron Gordon added 20 and the Denver Nuggets snapped their longest losing streak in nearly six years by beating the short-handed Miami Heat 120-111 on Monday night.
Bones Hyland scored 19 and Will Barton added 14 for the Nuggets, who had dropped six straight. Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, hadn’t played in the last four of those because of a wrist injury but finished with 15 rebounds and seven assists.
Bulls 133, Hornets 119
CHICAGO — Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls won the battle of the Ball brothers, riding a stellar performance by Nikola Vucevic to a victory over LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
Chicago shot a season-high 59.6% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Vucevic had a season-best 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, and Zach LaVine, a game-time decision because of an illness, finished with 25.
Timberwolves 100, Pacers 98
MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 21 as Minnesota rallied past Indiana.
The Timberwolves trailed by 12 early in the third before Towns led a comeback that sent them to their seventh win in eight games. Michael Beasley hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer for Minnesota with 51.5 seconds left in the fourth.
Rockets 102, Thunder 89
HOUSTON — Christian Wood had 24 points and a career-high 21 rebounds as Houston won its third straight game by defeating Oklahoma City.
Kevin Porter Jr. contributed a triple-double of 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Garrison Mathews scored 19 for the Rockets.
Houston’s winning streak follows a 15-game skid, while the loss was the sixth straight for Oklahoma City.
76ers 101, Magic 96
PHILADELPHIA — Seth Curry scored 24 points, Tobias Harris had 17 and Philadelphia needed free throws in the final minute to beat Orlando.
The Magic (4-18) showed grit in a fiery second half and rallied from 16 down to tie it 93-all on Mo Bamba’s dunk with 57 seconds left.
Cavaliers 114, Mavericks 96
DALLAS — Jarrett Allen scored 28 points and Lauri Markkanen had 24, both season highs, as Cleveland dominated Dallas.
Allen also grabbed 14 rebounds and Darius Garland added 18 points for the Cavaliers in their most lopsided win of the season. Their largest lead was 31 midway through the fourth quarter, when Markkanen’s fifth 3-pointer put Cleveland ahead 104-73.
Luka Doncic posted his second triple-double of the season with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Mavericks. Doncic made a season-high seven 3-pointers (7 of 11), while his teammates went 4 for 28 from behind the arc.
Spurs 116, Wizards 99
SAN ANTONIO — Derrick White scored 24 points, Dejounte Murray had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and San Antonio beat Washington to win consecutive games for the first time this season.
Murray also dished out eight assists for the Spurs, who had six players score in double figures. They last won back-to-back games (three straight) in a stretch in late April.
Jazz 129, Trail Blazers 107
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds in Utah’s victory over Portland.
Jordan Clarkson added 22 points for Utah, which hit 19 3-pointers and shot 53% from the field a game after making a season-high 20 3s. The Jazz matched their season best with 46 field goals.
Anfernee Simons scored a season-high 24 points and Jusuf Nurkic also had 24 as the Trail Blazers fell to 1-10 on the road.
