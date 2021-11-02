RAPTORS 113, KNICKS 104
NEW YORK — OG Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points and the Toronto Raptors won their fourth straight by beating the New York Knicks on the 75th anniversary of the NBA’s first game.
Gary Trent Jr. added 26 points for the Raptors, who surged into the lead by outscoring the Knicks 38-22 in the third quarter. Fred VanVleet finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
BULLS 128, CELTICS 114
BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Chicago rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit to beat Boston and improve to 6-1 for the season.
Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic had 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls, who outscored Boston 39-11 in the fourth quarter to turn a 14-point lead into a 14-point victory.
CAVALIERS 113, HORNETS 110
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 16 rebounds as Cleveland held off a frantic fourth-quarter rally by Charlotte to win 113-110 and close out a five-game trip on a positive note.
Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, Evan Mobley added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Garland had 16 points — including two clutch free throws with 14.9 seconds left — as the Cavaliers went 3-2 on the road.
76ERS 113, TRAIL BLAZERS 103
PHILADELPHIA — Seth Curry stepped up in Joel Embiid’s absence, scoring 23 points — including several key buckets late — to lead short-handed Philadelphia over Portland.
Embiid, the team’s leading scorer and four-time All-Star, was out to rest — his first missed game of the season. The 76ers also were without Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), who was a late scratch, and lost starter Danny Green in the third quarter due to hamstring tightness but not before he scored 11 points.
GRIZZLIES 106, NUGGETS 97
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Tyus Jones added 17 points in Memphis’ victory over Denver.
Xavier Tillman had 12 points, while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 11 each as Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak to the Nuggets.
MAGIC 115, TIMBERWOLVES 97
MINNEAPOLIS — Cole Anthony scored a season-high 31 points and Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in 15 points and 14 rebounds as Orlando came from behind to beat Minnesota.
Rookie Franz Wagner had 28 points for Orlando, which snapped a four-game losing streak, while Minnesota native Jalen Suggs scored 15 points. The Magic trailed by 11 late in the third quarter before rallying with a strong night from the 3-point line by Anthony.
HAWKS 118, WIZARDS 111
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 26 points and Clint Capela had 16 points and 12 rebounds to help Atlanta beat Washington.
Bradley Beal scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half for Washington, which had its three-game win streak halted and lost its fifth in a row at State Farm Arena. A victory would’ve given 5-2 Washington its best beginning to a season the 1974-75 Bullets got off to a 7-0 start.
PACERS 131, SPURS 118
INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Myles Turner added 19 points to lead Indiana past struggling San Antonio.
It was a welcome change for the Pacers, who snapped a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in eight games under new coach Rick Carlisle.
Dejounte Murray finished with 16 points and Derrick White had 13 to lead San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four of their last five with the only win coming Saturday at defending NBA champion Milwaukee.
But after the opening minutes in Indianapolis, the Spurs never had a chance. San Antonio couldn’t get closer than 18 until the final minutes in its most lopsided loss this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.