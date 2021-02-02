Hornets 129, Heat 121, OT
MIAMI — Malik Monk had the best scoring game of his career, and the Charlotte Hornets got a comeback they won’t soon forget.
Monk came off the bench to score 36 points and make nine 3-pointers, Devonte’ Graham added 24 points and the Hornets rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 2:47 of regulation to beat the Miami Heat in overtime.
Rockets 136, Thunder 106
OKLAHOMA CITY — Eric Gordon scored 25 points and the Houston Rockets hit an NBA record-tying 11 3-pointers in a 48-point first quarter, cruising to a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
John Wall scored the first eight points for the Rockets and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Christian Wood also scored 18 and added 11 rebounds in Houston’s sixth straight victory.
Cavaliers 100, Timberwolves 98
CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 26 points and Jarrett Allen had 23 points and 18 rebounds, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 100-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves and a split of their home-and-home series.
Darius Garland had 19 points and 11 assists for the Cavaliers, who had lost four of their last five games, including a 109-104 decision at Minnesota one night earlier. Allen blocked five shots in his initial start since being acquired from Brooklyn on Jan. 14.
Bulls 110, Knicks 102
CHICAGO — Lauri Markkanen scored 30 points, Zach LaVine added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks.
Markkanen delivered another blistering performance coming off a season-high, 31-point outing. The 7-footer from Finland made six 3-pointers.
Bucks 134, Trail Blazers 106
MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday scored 22 points, Bobby Portis added 21 and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a two-game skid by trouncing the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Bucks (12-8) pulled ahead for good midway through the first quarter and led by as many as 39 points early in the fourth before coasting down the stretch with their top players on the bench. The Bucks went 21 of 42 from 3-point range and shot 55.2% overall
Kings 118, Pelicans 109
NEW ORLEANS — De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points, including 17 straight Sacramento points during the final seven minutes, and the Kings erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit for a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Richaun Holmes had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Kings, who won for the fourth time in five games.
Grizzlies 133, Spurs 102
SAN ANTONIO — Gorgui Dieng scored 19 points, Brandon Clarke had 18 and Memphis routed San Antonio to extend its winning streak to seven games.
Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton added 17 points each and Ja Morant had 13 points and eight assists as Memphis won its second straight game after a 12-day layoff due to the league’s health and safety protocols.
Keldon Johnson had 25 points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio, which has dropped two straight after winning its previous three. The Spurs pulled their starters and key reserves midway through the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies up 111-90.
Memphis had nine players score in double figures as it completed a two-game sweep at San Antonio. After shooting 56% from the field in Saturday’s 129-112 victory, Memphis matched that percentage Monday and also shot 50% on 3-pointers.
Suns 109, Mavericks 108
DALLAS — Devin Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in his first game since Jan. 22 and the Phoenix Suns rallied past the Dallas Mavericks for the second straight game.
The Suns trailed by 11 in the second half before winning their third straight, including a 111-105 victory at Dallas on Saturday when they trailed by 15 in the third quarter.
The Mavericks dropped their sixth straight, their ninth 11 games and their fourth straight defeat at home. Luka Doncic missed a 27-foot shot at the buzzer.
Booker took a pass on the winning basket from Chris Paul, who finished with a season-high 34 points to go with nine rebounds and nine assists. Deandre Ayton had 10 points and 17 rebounds.
Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points. Josh Richardson scored a season-high 24 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 19, 14 in the second half.
Pistons at Nuggets, ppd., Coronavirus
