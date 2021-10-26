BULLS 111, RAPTORS 108
TORONTO — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points against his former team, Zach LaVine had 22 points and the Chicago Bulls opened their season with four straight wins for the first time since 1996-97, holding off the Toronto Raptors.
Nikola Vucevic scored 17 points and Lonzo Ball had 15 as the Bulls won their fourth straight meeting with Toronto. Ball shot 5 for 9 from 3-point range.
CELTICS 140, HORNETS 129, OT
CHARLOTTE — Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 41 points, Jaylen Brown added 30, including an emphatic dunk in overtime, and Boston handed Charlotte its first loss of the season.
Dennis Schroder had nine of his 23 points in overtime, and Robert Williams added 12 points and 16 rebounds in a game that featured 28 lead changes.
BUCKS 119, PACERS 109
INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo finshed with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Khris Middleton added 27 points as defending NBA champion Milwaukee beat Indiana.
Coach Mike Budenholzer held out two injured starters — center Brook Lopez and guard Jrue Holiday — as well as key backup Bobby Portis. Milwaukee still had enough scoring punch to pull away from the Pacers, who have lost three of their first four games under new coach Rick Carlisle.
HEAT 107, MAGIC 90
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 36 points on 15-for-21 shooting, Bam Adebayo added 16 points and 13 rebounds and Miami pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Orlando.
Markieff Morris had 16 points off the Miami bench, and Tyler Herro finished with 13 points, five rebounds and nine assists for the Heat.
HAWKS 122, PISTONS 104
ATLANTA — Trae Young had 32 points and nine assists and John Collins scored 22 in Atlanta’s win over Detroit.
The Hawks have won 24 of their last 30 home games, including playoff games, dating to Feb. 21.
NETS 104, WIZARDS 90
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 25 points and Brooklyn bounced back from a poor finish a day earlier with a blistering start that gave them a victory over Washington.
Patty Mills made five 3-pointers and added 21 points off the bench, while James Harden finished with 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds.
PELICANS 107, TIMBERWOLVES 98
MINNEAPOLIS — Brandon Ingram scored 27 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 23 rebounds, and New Orleans snapped its season-opening, three-game losing streak.
Devonte’ Graham added 21 points for New Orleans, which was again without injured star Zion Williamson.
CAVALIERS 99, NUGGETS 87
DENVER — Kevin Love scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen recorded his second straight double-double and Cleveland held off Denver.
Allen finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds to help the Cavaliers start a five-game trip on the right note. This was on the heels of a 11-point, 14-rebound performance in a win over Atlanta over the weekend.
The Cavaliers overcame a big night from NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.
