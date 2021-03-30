Wizards 132, Pacers 124
WASHINGTON — Russell Westbrook had 35 points, a season-high 21 assists and 14 rebounds for his NBA-leading 16th triple-double, helping Washington past Indiana.
Westbrook also claimed the franchise career triple-double record in just his 38th game with the Wizards, this one coming while teammate and NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal sat out with a bruised hip. Darrell Walker had 15 triple-doubles in 283 games for Washington between 1987-1991.
Heat 98, Knicks 88
NEW YORK — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and Miami snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over New York.
Bam Adebayo scored 20 points, Duncan Robinson added 20, and Tyler Herro finished with 18 as Miami improved to 23-24
Nets 112, Timberwolves 107
NEW YORK — James Harden had 38 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, tying the Nets’ single-season record with his 12th triple-double in just 32 games, and Brooklyn held off the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Kyrie Irving added 27 points in his return after missing the three-game road trip last week for family reasons.
Hall of Famer Jason Kidd had 12 triple-doubles for the Nets in both the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons.
Pelicans 115, Celtics 109
BOSTON — Zion Williamson scored 28 points and New Orleans held on after blowing most of a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to beat Boston in the Celtics’ first game in front of their home fans since before the pandemic.
Brandon Ingram had 25 points and nine assists and Josh Hart had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won for the fourth time in five games.
Mavericks 127, Thunder 106
OKLAHOMA CITY — Luka Doncic scored 25 points to help Dallas roll past Oklahoma City.
Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points for the Mavericks. Dallas shot 53% from the field and never trailed in snapping a two-game losing skid.
Grizzlies 120, Rockets 110
HOUSTON — Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 30 points, including eight down the stretch, and added 15 rebounds to help Memphis outlast Houston.
Jae’Sean Tate scored 24 points and Kelly Olynyk had a season high 25 points to lead the Rockets in his second game since being traded from Miami as part of the Victor Oladipo deal on Thursday.
Pistons 118, Raptors 104
DETROIT — Saben Lee scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half in his second career start, and Detroit beat Toronto.
Saddiq Bey, another Detroit rookie, also scored 19 points and Hamidou Diallo added 19 of his own.
Fred VanVleet scored 22 for the Raptors, who lost for the 12th time in 13 games.
Kings 132, Spurs 115
SAN ANTONIO — De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points, Richaun Holmes had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Sacramento beat San Antonio for its fifth straight victory.
Buddy Hield added 20 points for Sacramento, which has won seven of eight.
Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray scored 23 points, but only had two points in the second half on four attempts. Derrick White added 19 points.
The teams play again Wednesday in the finale of a two-game set in San Antonio.
Jazz 114, Cavaliers 75
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points and Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 17 rebounds to power Utah to its sixth straight win.
Mike Conley contributed 18 points for the Jazz, who have won 20 straight at home after dropping their first two home games of the season.
Collin Sexton scored 20 points and Darius Garland had 18 for the Cavs, who lost their last three of a four-game road stretch.
Warriors 116, Bulls 102
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry made a triumphant return from a five-game absence with a bruised tailbone to score 32 points with six 3-pointers, and Golden State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Chicago.
Draymond Green contributed 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds as all five Golden State starters scored in double digits to keep the team from a season-worst fifth straight defeat.
Nikola Vucevic had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his second game with Chicago since being traded from the Magic. But the Bulls lost their fourth straight and sixth in seven.
Clippers 129, Bucks 105
