Hornets 119, Rockets 94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the short-handed Houston Rockets for their second straight win.
Miles Bridges had another strong outing with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Gordon Hayward added 19 points for the Hornets, who opened the fourth quarter on a 19-1 run to blow open a tight game.
Raptors 128, Grizzlies 113
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam each scored 32 points and the Toronto Raptors put together a second-half rally to beat the Memphis Grizzlies.
Norman Powell added 29 for the Raptors, who began their rally after the ejection of coach Nick Nurse in the third quarter. VanVleet also had nine assists for Toronto, which outscored Memphis 65-43 in the second half, including 34-16 in the fourth.
Wizards 105, Bulls 101
CHICAGO — Bradley Beal scored 35 points and the Washington Wizards held on for a rare win against the Chicago Bulls.
Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer, hit three free throws in the final 9.8 seconds. Rui Hachimura added 19 points and a season-high 10 rebounds on his 23rd birthday, and the Wizards won for just the sixth time in 21 games this season even though they rested Russell Westbrook.
Spurs 105, Warriors 100
SAN ANTONIO — Dejounte Murray had 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals, and DeMar DeRozan added 21 points and 10 assists as San Antonio beat Golden State.
Stephen Curry scored 32 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 24 for the Warriors, who were without injured centers James Wiseman and Kevon Looney. Draymond Green had 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Murray hit a step-back 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds remaining that gave the Spurs a 101-97 lead. Curry responded with his own fall-away 3, but DeRozan closed out the game by making four straight free throws.
Mavericks 127, Timberwolves 122
DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis had 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Luka Doncic scored 26 points and Dallas held off Minnesota.
Tim Hardaway added 24 points off the bench as the Mavericks won their second straight at home after a six-game skid at the American Airlines Center. They led by 25 in the second quarter before the Timberwolves pulled to 123-120 with 50 seconds left.
Josh Richardson hit a jumper with 27 seconds to go for a five-point lead and Malik Beasley missed a 3-pointer seconds later.
Beasley tied a season high with 30 points, 27 in the second half, and rookie Anthony Edwards added 22 for the Timberwolves, who finished a 1-4 trip.
Suns 119, Cavaliers 113
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored a season-high 36 points, Mikal Bridges added 22 and Phoenix rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Cleveland.
The Suns have won six of seven while the Cavaliers have dropped four straight. Booker made 14 of 27 shots, including five 3-pointers.
Phoenix took a 101-100 lead with seven minutes left on a 3 from Cam Johnson. The second-year forward had missed his first six attempts from beyond the arc.
Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 23 points. Andre Drummond added 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Bucks 125, Nuggets 112
DENVER — Khris Middleton had 29 points and a career-high 12 assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks won their fifth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets.
Middleton’s 12th assist was a thing of beauty — a pinpoint pass to Antetokounmpo for a dunk with 1:39 remaining to give the Bucks a 120-110 lead.
Bryn Forbes had 15 points for the Bucks, who earned a rare win in the Mile High City. Milwaukee improved to 10-40 all-time at Denver.
Nikola Jokic finished with 35 points and 12 rebounds in a showdown with Antetokounmpo. Jokic couldn’t quite replicate his shooting touch from the other night when he scored a career-high 50 points at Sacramento.
Will Barton added a season-high 24 points as the Nuggets dropped their third straight.
