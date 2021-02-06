Pelicans 114, Pacers 113
INDIANAPOLIS — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans top the Indiana Pacers 114-113 on Friday night.
Lonzo Ball added 20 points and nine rebounds as New Orleans won for the fourth time in six games. Zion Williamson had 18 points, and Steven Adams finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Pelicans led by as many as 18, but Myles Turner’s 3-pointer got the Pacers within one with 39.1 seconds left.
Raptors 123, Nets 117
NEW YORK — With Kevin Durant forced out of the game in the third quarter because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 123-117 on Friday night behind 33 points from Pascal Siakam.
The superstar forward wasn’t available to start the game — entering as a reserve for the first time in his 867-game NBA career — then was told he had to depart in the third quarter.
Magic 123, Bulls 119
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nikola Vucevic scored a career-best with 43 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as the Orlando Magic rallied late and beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Trailing by as many as 14 points early in the fourth period, Chicago used a furious rally behind standout guard Zach LaVine and forged ties at 112- and 114-all. Evan Fournier hit a baseline jumper and two free throws in the final 81 seconds to give the Magic enough breathing room for the win.
Vucevic set his career high and sealed the win with two free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining in the game.
Vucevic, who is making a strong case to be an all-star for the second time in his career, scored 13 of Orlando’s first 15 points against overmatched Chicago center Daniel Gafford and carried Orlando throughout.
Bucks 123, Cavaliers 105
CLEVELAND — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Jrue Holiday added 17 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-105 on Friday night in the opener of a six-game road trip that began with travel delays.
Timberwolves 106, Thunder 103
OKLAHOMA CITY — D’Angelo Russell made a 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds remaining to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-103 on Friday night.
Russell dribbled near midcourt to let the clock run, took a couple of steps toward the basket and pulled up a few feet behind the 3-point arc for the winning shot. Oklahoma City’s Hamidou Diallo missed a 3-pointer as time expired.
Heat 122, Wizards 95
MIAMI — Kendrick Nunn had 25 points and eight rebounds, and Miami shut down Washington's Bradley Beal in the win.
Bam Adebayo scored 21 for Miami, which lost 103-100 to Washington on Wednesday night. Kelly Olynyk and Tyler Herro each had 17 points.
Beal — the NBA’s scoring leader, averaging 34.8 points entering Friday — had seven points on 1-for-14 shooting. Alex Len scored 18 for the Wizards, and Russell Westbrook had 13.
Miami led by as many as 37, the biggest Heat lead of the season — and biggest Washington deficit of the season.
Jazz 138, Hornets 121
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31 points, Donovan Mitchell had 30 and the Jazz beat the Hornets for their 14th victory in 15 games.
Rudy Gobert added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz, who overcame an early 12-point deficit by outscoring the Hornets 39-22 in the second quarter.
Utah shot 26 of 50 from 3-point range, with Mitchell chipping in with five 3s.
LaMelo Ball had 34 points and eight assists for the Hornets. It was the first 30-point game by a Hornets rookie since Walter Herrmann in 2007.
Gordon Hayward had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte.
Suns 109, Pistons 92
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 23 points, Chris Paul added 20 points and nine assists, and the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 109-92 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Paul continued his high-production run of the past few weeks. The 10-time All-Star — who came to the desert in a trade with Oklahoma City during the offseason — is averaging more than 22 points over the past seven games, and the Suns have won four of them.
Frank Kaminsky added 15 points and five rebounds in his first start of the season as the Suns improved to 12-9.
Phoenix controlled most the game and had an 87-68 lead by the end of the third quarter. Detroit pulled within 11 about midway through the fourth, but Booker and Paul hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the game out of reach.
The Pistons struggled in just about every phase but especially long-range shooting. They were 7 of 36 (19%) on 3-pointers, and the misses kept them from any sort of offensive rhythm.
Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points.
Detroit has lost three straight games and eight of its past 10. The loss dropped the Pistons to 5-17 for the season, which is the worst record in the NBA.
Celtics 119, L.A Clippers 115
