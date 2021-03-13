Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 82
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, Zion Williamson added 23 and the New Orleans Pelicans bounced back from a lopsided loss with a 116-82 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
Ingram played just 25 minutes and Williamson 18 because of how lopsided the game became. Steven Adams had 10 points and 17 rebounds in his 21 minutes on the court.
The Cavs welcomed forwards Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. back to the starting lineup after extended absences, and both announced their returns with early 3s.
Nuggets 103, Grizzlies 102
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists and scored Denver’s final five points to help the Nuggets hold off the Memphis Grizzlies 103-102 on Friday night.
Memphis had a chance to take the lead with about three seconds remaining when guard Ja Morant went to the rim against Jokic but came up short against the Denver center. The Nuggets then ran out the clock for their fifth straight victory.
76ers 127, Wizards 101
WASHINGTON — Joel Embiid scored 23 points but departed midway through the third quarter following an apparent leg injury in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 127-101 victory over the Washington Wizards.
Embiid, an MVP candidate for his role on the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, was in his first game back following a week-long absence for contract tracing. He entered Friday averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds. He had also grabbed seven rebounds before his departure.
Heat 101, Bulls 90
CHICAGO — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points against his former team, Goran Dragic added 20 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and Miami beat Chicago for its ninth win in 10 games.
Butler, who played his first six seasons in Chicago, added eight assists.
The Heat improved to 20-18 after moving above .500 for the first time this season by beating Orlando on Thursday.
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points.
Spurs 104, Magic 77
SAN ANTONIO — Rudy Gay had 19 points, Dejounte Murray and Derrick White each added 17 and San Antonio to beat short-handed Orlando.
The Spurs opened the AT&T Center to the public for the first time since beating Dallas on March 10, 2020, the day before the league shutdown operations due to COVID-19. Seating was limited to 3,200.
San Antonio held an opponent under 80 points for the first time since beating Golden State 89-75 on March 19, 2018.
Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Magic in their seventh straight loss. They had seven players out with injury or illness.
Jazz 114, Rockets 99
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Utah opened the second half of the season by handing Houston its 15th straight loss.
Mike Conley added 20 points and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 13 rebounds to help the Jazz get back on track after dropping their final two games of the first half.
Kevin Porter Jr. scored 27 points for Houston. He was 1 of 9 from 3-point range and 11 of 25 overall. Sterling Brown and Kenyon Martin Jr. each had 15 points.
The Rockets’ slump is their longest since losing 15 straight in 2001.
Lakers 105, Pacers 100
LOS ANGELES — Kyle Kuzma scored 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, LeBron James added 18 points and 10 assists, and Los Angeles rallied late for a victory over Indiana.
Montrezl Harrell had 17 points and Kuzma added 13 rebounds as the defending NBA champions returned from the All-Star break with just their fourth win in 11 games.
Los Angeles trailed by 12 points early in the fourth quarter before Kuzma led a ferocious rally to keep the Pacers winless against the Lakers at Staples Center since November 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.