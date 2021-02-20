Nuggets 120, Cavaliers 103
CLEVELAND — Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points, All-Star starter Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets adjusted to a schedule change by handing the Cleveland Cavaliers their ninth straight loss in a matchup hastily arranged by the NBA due to COVID-19.
Murray hardly missed, making 21 of 25 shots, including 8 of 10 3-pointers. He didn’t attempt a free throw.
Magic 124, Warriors 120
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nikola Vucevic had 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third career triple-double and the Orlando Magic overcame a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors.
Vucevic made two free throws with 16 seconds left to put Orlando ahead 123-120 after Warriors star Stephen Curry hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute.
Curry missed an off-balance 3-pointer from 27 feet with five seconds left that could have tied it. He finished with 29 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Golden State was trying to win three straight games for the first time this season, but failed to get past two in a row for the seventh time.
Celtics 121, Hawks 109
BOSTON — Kemba Walker scored a season-high 28 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Atlanta Hawks.
Jayson Tatum added 25 points and eight rebounds.
76ers 112, Bulls 105
PHILADELPHIA — All-Star Joel Embiid scored a career-high 50 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a victory over the Chicago Bulls.
Embiid added 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in a dominating performance at both ends of the court.
Bucks 98, Thunder 85
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, a season-high 19 rebounds and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder to snap a five-game skid.
The Bucks, who posted the NBA’s best regular-season record each of the last two seasons, avoided their first six-game losing streak since March 12-22, 2015. They hadn’t lost five straight since Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 in 2017.
Suns 132, Pelicans 114
NEW ORLEANS — Chris Paul had 15 points and a season-high 19 assists, spearheading an 11-point, fourth-quarter comeback by the Phoenix Suns in a 132-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Grizzlies 109 Pistons 95
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half, Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 15 rebounds and Memphis rallied to beat Detroit.
Kyle Anderson added 16 for Memphis. Jerami Grant and Delon Wright led the Pistons with 16 points each.
Raptors 86, Timberwolves 81
MINNEAPOLIS — Norman Powell scored a season-high 31 points and Toronto closed with an 11-0 run to beat Minnesota for its third straight victory.
Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Clippers 116, Jazz 112
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, Lou Williams had 19 and Los Angeles ended Utah's winning streak at nine games.
The Clippers avenged an 18-point loss to Utah two nights earlier, when starters Leonard, Paul George and Nicolas Batum were sidelined. George had 15 points in his return from a toe injury.
Donovan Mitchell scored 29 of his 35 points in the second half for the NBA-leading Jazz. They lost for the second time in 22 games.
