Knicks 115, Wizards 109
WASHINGTON — Julius Randle matched his career high with 46 points and the New York Knicks overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 115-109 on Friday night.
Jalen Brunson broke a 109-all tie with a bank shot in traffic with 42.1 seconds remaining, and the Knicks held on.
Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma each scored 23 points for Washington.
Hawks 136, Cavaliers 119
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 34 points and Atlanta beat Cleveland in its first game under interim coach Joe Prunty.
The Hawks played their first game since coach Nate McMillan was fired on Tuesday. The team had three practices, including a shootaround session on Friday morning, under Prunty, who had been McMillan’s lead assistant.
Darius Garland led Cleveland with 33 points.
Bucks 128, Heat 99
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo left late in the first quarter with a right knee issue to spoil his rapid return from a sprained wrist, but the Milwaukee Bucks still trounced the Miami Heat 128-99 on Friday night for their 13th consecutive victory.
Antetokounmpo was in the starting lineup just four days after heading to New York to have his right wrist examined. The two-time MVP was on the floor late in the first quarter when he passed the ball and immediately motioned to the bench as the Bucks called a timeout to enable him to head to the locker room.
Bucks officials said in the second quarter that Antetokounmpo had knocked knees with an opponent and wouldn’t return to the game. He had four points, four rebounds and four assists in just six minutes.
The Bucks still had no trouble extending the longest winning streak in the NBA this season. The Bucks pulled ahead for good four minutes into the game and rolled to their most lopsided victory of the season.
Jrue Holiday scored 24 points, and Bobby Portis had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a sprained right medial collateral ligament that caused him to miss 11 games.
Jae Crowder, acquired at the trade deadline, made his 2022-23 debut and had nine points in 16 minutes. Crowder hadn’t played at all for Phoenix this season as the Suns attempted to deal him.
Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for Miami.
Bulls 131, Nets 87
CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting and Chicago drubbed Brooklyn to snap a six-game skid.
Chicago held Brooklyn to a season low in points; its previous worst was 92 in a loss to Boston in December. The Nets lost by their biggest margin this season.
Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond each had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls. All-Star DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 17 points.
Cam Thomas came off the bench to lead the Nets with 22 points. Seth Curry had 19 and Mikal Bridges scored 13.
Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are trying to integrate as starters for the Nets, who acquired them earlier this month in the trades of All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
The Bulls scored the first 11 points, built a 34-point lead at the half and thoroughly dominated the sloppy and cold-shooting Nets in the first game for both teams since the All-Star break.
Hornets 121, Timberwolves 113
MINNEAPOLIS — LaMelo Ball had 32 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and the dagger 3-pointer down the stretch to lead Charlotte past Minnesota.
Gordon Hayward added a season-high 27 points and 13 rebounds and P.J. Washington had in 20 points for the Hornets. They won their third straight overall and stopped a seven-game road skid.
Bell bested Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards in a battle of two of the top three picks in the 2020 draft. Edwards had 29 points and eight rebounds.
Warriors 116, Rockets 101
SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 42 points and matched his season high with 12 3-pointers, leading undermanned Golden State past Houston.
Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points as the Warriors hung tough in the second game of a road-home back-to-back following a 124-111 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.
KJ Martin had 22 points and eight rebounds for the NBA-worst Rockets (13-46). They lost their eighth straight.
Thompson shot 12 for 19 — all of his made shots coming from long range — and helped Golden State get rolling beginning the second on a 18-5 burst to build a 44-31 lead. Two off his career best for 3-pointers and four points shy of his season high, Thompson sat down for good to a roaring ovation with 1:41 remaining.
The Warriors had lost two straight and four of five, but won their sixth of seven at home.
Suns 124, Thunder 115
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 25 points, Chris Paul added 16 and Phoenix beat Oklahoma City.
Surging Phoenix has won 12 of 16 as it waits for superstar Kevin Durant to return from a knee injury to make his Suns debut.
Terrence Ross made a 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer to put the Suns up 94-87. Phoenix led the rest of the way and Booker’s 3-pointer with two minutes left gave the Suns an 11-point lead. It also gave the three-time All-Star 1,052 career 3-pointers, which set a franchise record.
Isaiah Joe led Oklahoma City with a career-high 28 points. The third-year guard shot 11 of 17, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Jalen Williams added 22 points.
The Suns are still awaiting the debut of Durant, who was dealt to the desert by the Brooklyn Nets just before the trade deadline. Durant is recovering from a sprained MCL in his right knee but is expected to return soon.
The Thunder also were without a key piece — All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed the game with right ankle soreness.
