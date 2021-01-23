Bulls 123, Hornets 110
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zach LaVine continued his strong play with 25 points and nine assists, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 123-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 23 points and Coby White added 18 points and eight assists as the Bulls won their third straight. Gordon Hayward scored 34 points for the Hornets and Devonte Graham had a season-high 24 points, 22 of those coming in the first half.
Rockets 103, Pistons 102
DETROIT — Jerami Grant’s driving layup on the final play came too late, and the Houston Rockets held on for a 103-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
Down one with 3.4 seconds remaining, the Pistons inbounded to Grant, who faked a handoff to Blake Griffin and then drove down the right side of the lane. Time clearly ran out before he laid the ball in, but he was also bumped by Houston’s P.J. Tucker.
Replays showed that contact also came after time expired, and after a review, the game ended with the Rockets holding on.
Pacers 120, Magic 118, OT
INDIANAPOLIS — Malcolm Brogdon hit the decisive 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Indiana Pacers to a 120-118 win over the Orlando Magic.
Evan Fournier’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer for Orlando.
Brogdon led the Pacers with 23 points. Jeremy Lamb and Myles Turner each scored 22 points, and Domantas Sabonis contributed 18 points.
Cavaliers 125, Nets 113
CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton had 25 points and nine assists, Andre Drummond added 19 points and 16 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in three days, 125-113.
The Nets played without superstar forward Kevin Durant, who was held out as a precautionary measure as he continues his comeback from right Achilles tendon surgery.
76ers 122, Celtics 110
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 23 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 122-110.
Seth Curry returned to the Sixers’ starting lineup following a seven-game absence because of a positive COVID-19 test and scored 15 points.
Raptors 101, Heat 81
TAMPA , Fla. — Norman Powell scored 23 points, OG Anunoby added 21 and the Toronto Raptors recovered in the second half after blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Miami Heat 101-81 on Friday night.
Hawks 116, Timberwolves 98
MINNEAPOLIS — Trae Young scored a season-high 43 points, Clint Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks and Atlanta topped Minnesota.
Young scored 25 points in the first half as the Hawks took a 19-point lead at halftime. He reached 40 points late in the third quarter with a step-back 3-pointer that put the Hawks up 84-59.
Capela had six blocks in the first half as Atlanta held Minnesota to 43 points on 16-of-35 shooting.
Malik Beasley was one of the few bright spots for Minnesota with 17 points. Minnesota has lost four straight and 11 of its last 12 after starting the season 2-0.
Mavericks 122, Spurs 117
SAN ANTONIO — Luka Doncic had 36 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds and Dallas withstood a late rally to beat San Antonio,
San Antonio lost starting point guard Dejounte Murray in the opening minute. The severity of the injury is unknown.
DeMar DeRozan had 29 points for the Spurs, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 26s.
Dallas won its second straight after a three-game losing streak. San Antonio is 2-5 at home.
Nuggets 130, Suns 126, OT
PHOENIX — Nikola Jokic scored 31 points, Gary Harris added 19 and the Denver Nuggets rallied to force overtime before beating the Phoenix Suns 130-126 on Friday night.
Will Barton pushed the Nuggets ahead 124-123 with 1:37 left in overtime on a driving layup and Jamal Murray's 13-foot jumper put them up three points with 28.5 seconds left. Denver held on from that point, winning for the third time in four games to improve to 8-7 this season.
Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points but took a hard fall late in overtime and didn't play the final few possessions. Phoenix's offense looked out of synch without its leading scorer on the floor and didn't score a field goal after he left.
Suns forward Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 13 rebounds. Mikal Bridges added 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Denver shot nearly 52% from the field and six players scored in double figures. Jokic added 10 rebounds and eight assists.
The Suns had a 14-point lead at halftime but Denver sliced that deficit to 95-91 by the end of the third quarter. The Nuggets took their first lead since the opening minute when PJ Dozier made a driving layup with 8:33 left that made it 98-97.
Kings 103, Knicks 94
SACRAMENTO — Harrison Barnes had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Sacramento Kings overcame a cold shooting spell late in the fourth quarter to hold off the New York Knicks 103-94 on Friday night and end a four-game losing streak.
The Kings made only three shots over the final six minutes but made up for it by going 7 of 8 on free throws down the stretch.
De’Aaron Fox added 22 points and seven assists for Sacramento, which had lost nine of its previous 11. Richaun Holmes had 10 points, 14 rebounds and matched his career high of six blocks.
Julius Randle had 26 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. RJ Barrett added 21 points and seven rebounds.
New York’s offense also iced up late in the fourth quarter. The Knicks missed six of their final nine attempts over the last five minutes.
